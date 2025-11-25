Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than six million people are projected to take to the skies this year for Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

With so many people flying at this time of the year, flight interruptions and cancellations because of weather and other issues are inevitable. If you left travel insurance out of your trip planning, those interruptions not only wreak havoc on your travel plans, but they might leave you with little financial recourse for the inconvenience.

But don’t worry, travel insurance might still be an option even if you depart in just a few days, Jesse Neugarten, CEO of air travel site Dollar Flight Club, told The Independent.

“Even this close to Thanksgiving, it can absolutely be worth buying travel insurance,” Neugarten wrote in an email. “This is one of the most chaotic travel weeks of the year, and we consistently see a jump in last-minute disruptions and rebookings…Full flights, winter weather, and tight connections mean a single delay can turn into an overnight stay, missed connection, or lost bag.”

Before you buy, though, there are a few things to consider, including what your policy will and won’t cover:

open image in gallery Travelers can typically buy a comprehensive travel insurance policy up until the day before departure - and experts say it can be worth it. ( AP )

What does it cover?

In most cases, comprehensive travel insurance policies are available for purchase up until the day of your trip, Chrissy Valdez, senior director of operations at travel insurance marketplace Squaremouth, told The Independent by email.

“While it depends on the type of policy you’re looking for, benefits like travel delay coverage or emergency medical are not time-sensitive and can be purchased up until the day of your trip,” Valdez said.

The coverages she mentioned - travel delay coverage and emergency medical - are part of a wide range of benefits that standard travel insurance provides, according to Squaremouth, including:

Coverage What it covers Lost or delayed baggage Provides limited reimbursement for lost baggage or baggage that’s delayed for more than a certain number of hours, provided the claim meets the coverage requirements. Emergency medical Provides reimbursement for medical care you receive abroad if you’re injured during your trip and, in some cases, is paired with medical evacuation insurance that helps cover the cost of being transported to a medical facility. Trip cancellation Offers reimbursement of prepaid, nonrefundable travel purchases if you have to cancel your trip due to covered reasons such as hurricanes and other weather events, medical reasons, terrorism, employment layoff, the financial default of the airline carrier. Trip interruption Offers reimbursement of prepaid, nonrefundable travel purchases you don’t use if you have to miss part of or cancel your trip after it starts for covered reasons such as illness, natural disasters and terrorism. Trip delay Typically provides a daily reimbursement amount for expenses if your trip is delayed for more than a certain number of hours (six is common) due to certain unforeseen reasons.

Trip delay, interruption, cancellation and lost or delayed baggage coverage are valuable benefits that can help compensate you financially if you find yourself in a jam that your policy covers.

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.

Create an account today. Terms and conditions apply. LEARN MORE ADVERTISEMENT

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.

Create an account today. Terms and conditions apply. LEARN MORE ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, emergency medical coverage can provide considerable financial protection if you’re injured for a covered reason during travel, with many policies offering maximum coverage of $250,000 or more.

Policies available for purchase this week may also include coverage for lost, stolen, or damaged personal items and missed flight connections, too.

Cutting it close may be costly

If you’re considering buying travel insurance before you fly this week, there are certain coverages you may not get, Neugarten said.

“What it doesn’t cover are ‘I just don’t feel like going anymore’ scenarios, voluntary changes because you found a cheaper flight, or issues that were already known at the time you bought the policy, like a named storm already disrupting travel,” he said. “Pre-existing medical conditions are often excluded unless you purchased early enough and met the waiver criteria.”

One travel coverage you’re likely ineligible for is cancel-for-any-reason. This coverage is typically an add-on to your policy that allows you to cancel for any reason not already covered by your policy.

“If you want to get a cancel-for-any-reason policy right before your trip, that might be hard to do, mainly because some people may have already decided to cancel and are hoping to buy insurance to recoup the losses they've already incurred,” Clearsurance.com Insurance Expert Melanie Musson told The Independent by email.

open image in gallery It may be too late to purchase cancel-for-any-reason coverage for your holiday travel, but other critical coverages are likely still available. ( Getty Images )

It not always expensive

One of the wallet-friendly perks of travel insurance is that it typically doesn’t go up in price if you wait until the last second to buy your policy. Rather, other factors impact the cost, Bree Spearman, founder of travel firm Carpe Diem Getaways, told The Independent by email.

“Pricing is based on trip cost, traveler age, trip length and coverage level,” Spearman said. “Buying insurance last minute doesn’t raise the price - it just limits eligibility for enhanced benefits like [cancel-for-any-reason] or pre-existing condition waivers.”

So, while you may have waited to buy travel insurance, you won’t pay more for your coverage and, generally speaking, you’ll only miss out on enhanced trip cancellation or interruption coverage and, in some cases, coverage for pre-existing medical conditions.

If you’re in good health and haven’t needed to cancel your trip until now, Musson said buying insurance is a wise choice.

“The need for travel insurance doesn’t lessen as you get closer to a trip,” she said. “The most significant risks of things going wrong and disrupting your trip occur after your trip has begun. So, whether it’s close to your trip or six months in advance, the argument in favor of buying travel insurance is very similar.”