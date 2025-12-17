Legendary boxer Terence Crawford has retired - here’s how much he made per punch

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After scoring a much-publicized victory over Canelo Alvarez in September to cap a sterling undefeated career, legendary boxer and multiple-time champion Terence Crawford has retired.

The Omaha native, known as “Bud”, compiled a 42-0-0 record over the course of his 17-year career. Crawford, who ESPN said “belongs in the conversation of the greatest fighters of all time,” won title belts in five divisions.

Along with those titles and his undefeated record, Crawford earned tens of millions of dollars in fight purses, although the exact dollar amount isn’t known.

“Every fighter know this moment will come,” Crawford said in a retirement video posted to social media Tuesday. “We just never know when.”

Nailing down how many punches Crawford has landed over his career is an inexact science. However, boxing data site CompuBox notes that Crawford landed an average of 13.2 punches per round.

Boxer Terence Crawford earned an estimated $90 million or more over the course of his career ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

The fighter boxed 257 rounds, according to boxing records site BoxRec.

Like his punches landed, Crawford’s total career purse is difficult to pin down. Still, The Sporting News noted he earned around $40 million before taking home an alleged (and disputed) $50 million from his Alvarez fight, putting his career total at a conservative $90 million.

As for the number of punches that connected over his career, Crawford’s 13.2 punches landed per round, multiplied by the pro rounds he fought during his career (257), totals an estimated 3,392 punches.

Based on a career purse of $90 million, here’s a breakdown of how much Crawford earned, on average, across several metrics:

Per punch: $26,530

Per round: $350,195

Per fight: $2,142,857 (average is skewed by larger purses late in Crawford’s career).

For comparison, the Census Bureau found that the average American household earned a median income of $83,730.

Over the course of his career, Crawford earned the median household income every four punches, on average. Based on his per-round punch average, the talented fighter brought home more than four times the median U.S. household income every round he boxed. And, per fight, Crawford generated more than 25 times the median household income.

While the typical household will never make as much over its lifetime as Crawford averaged in three fights, it does have one advantage: It probably doesn’t have to take punches to earn a living.