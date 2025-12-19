Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Earlier this month, an elderly couple in Pennsylvania lost more than $1.3 million in an elaborate scheme executed by a thief posing as a Social Security Administration employee.

The heartbreaking story highlights the importance of consumers of all ages knowing how to spot a Social Security scam and understanding what a real administration employee will and won’t do.

Taking a team approach to spotting scams can equip older consumers with the support they need to protect their finances and retirement, said Ricardo Amper, CEO at identity verification firm Incode Technologies.

“Family members can help by having open, ongoing conversations about common scam tactics and setting a simple rule: always verify before acting,” Amper wrote in an email to The Independent. “Helping loved ones secure online accounts with strong passwords and multi-factor authentication can reduce the impact if information is exposed.

The first step in fighting Social Security scams? Knowing what a legitimate representative of the federal department will never do.

No threats or scare tactics

John Hammond, principal security researcher at cybersecurity firm Huntress, said that real employees of the Social Security Administration will never take a threatening tone or try to scare you over the phone.

“They won't suggest a suspension of benefits or any legal action over the phone, and they certainly will never ask for immediate payment,” Hammond told The Independent in an email. “If you are ever asked for your Social Security number or bank details from an unsolicited call or text message, you aren't talking to a legitimate SSA representative.”

Earlier this summer, the Social Security Administration warned consumers of phone-based scams in which crooks were pretending to be from the administration or other federal departments.

“Stay skeptical and think scam anytime you get an unexpected or unsolicited call,” the administration said.

Beware of urgency and catchphrases

A growing type of scam, that isn’t limited to Social Security Administration ruses, is one in which a scammer calls the victim and creates a sense of urgency. For example, the Pennsylvania couple was told one of their Social Security numbers had been stolen and that they needed to take quick action.

“Some of the red flags for scams that consumers should be aware of are simply the usual fear tactics - urgency, unrealistic expectations, requests for unusual payment methods,” Hammond said.

Another red flag to watch for? The caller uses certain scripted phrases like “compromised” when talking about your Social Security account, said Eric O’Neill, a former FBI operative and owner of investigative and security consultancy The Georgetown Group.

“Red flags include…claims that your account has been ‘compromised,’ and instructions not to tell family members or advisors,” O’Neill wrote in an email to The Independent.

To simplify it, the Social Security Administration emphasized the four Ps scammers use: pretend, problem, pressure, and pay. They pretend to be someone they’re not, then they leverage a fake problem to pressure you to resolve the situation through payment.

What to do if you receive a call

If you believe the Social Security Administration is calling you, multiple experts suggested the same thing, no matter what the voice on the end of the other line says.

“Pause and verify,” said Brian Long, CEO of cybersecurity firm Adaptive Security. “If someone claims to be SSA, hang up and call SSA back using a number you look up yourself (not the number they gave you).”

The best weapon you have against criminals is to distrust anyone who calls you claiming to work for the government, Long told The Independent in an email.

“Normalize skepticism,” he said. “The biggest security gap isn’t in our systems; it’s in our people, and scammers target trust.”