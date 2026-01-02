Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s no other way to say it; Americans struggle with financial New Year’s resolutions.

A study of more than 2,000 U.S. adults, from debt consolidation firm Beyond Finance, found that a staggering 83 percent of people failed some or all of their financial-related goals in 2025, with 38 percent of them ditching their resolutions within three months.

“January may still feel like a reset, but Americans have stopped believing it leads to lasting financial change,” Beyond Finance Chief Financial Wellness Advisor Dr. Erika Rasure said in a press release. “People aren't failing at resolutions because they're bad at sticking to them, but because goals don't tend to stick around if they aren't aligned with a person's values from the get-go.”

The study also found that only 19 percent of those who set financial goals stuck with them for the entire year.

Americans stay resilient

Beyond Finance’s survey found that, even though resolution failure rates were high in 2025, that hasn’t stopped people from setting financial goals for 2026. Nearly half are either making their 2026 financial resolutions or have already made them, according to the survey.

“Despite widespread frustration with setting traditional resolutions, Americans remain intent on improving their current financial footing,” Beyond Finance noted.

The top resolutions this year are paying down debt (43 percent), building an emergency fund (14 percent), and cutting back on spending or sticking to a budget (9 percent).

Start early

As for why the majority of Americans failed on all or part of their financial resolutions, Beyond Finance found that what consumers learn about money as children has profound long-term consequences.

“Early financial habits are often formed at home, and those lessons tend to last,” Beyond Finance said.

Early encouragement to save money or budget wisely, family members setting a good financial example, and embracing money management lessons through an allowance were all cited as a big influence on how adults manage their money today.

Feeding the financial fears

The survey also found that around half of consumers are suffering from a critical lack of trust in their ability to make good financial decisions.

“At a personal level, consumers aren't just stressed about finances,” the firm noted. “They lack confidence in their own judgment.”

In fact, the survey found that almost half of respondents “‘somewhat’ trust themselves to make and follow through on financial decisions,” and more than 25 percent of consumers don’t trust themselves with a credit card.

Is there a possible solution? Maybe, Rasure said.

“Real progress happens when money goals are revisited throughout the year, grounded in self-awareness and a spirit of learning rather than self-criticism,” she said. “When people understand their financial values first, goals become supportive, sustainable, and far more likely to stick.”