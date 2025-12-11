This bank was just named No. 1 for customer satisfaction
’National banks are achieving higher overall customer satisfaction through enhanced digital experiences, improved account offerings and strengthened trust,’ J.D. Power noted
If your big bank’s customer service has you looking for a replacement, a new survey from consumer research firm J.D. Power may the answer.
The firm released its 2025 U.S. National Banking Satisfaction Study, where it surveyed 11,626 retail banking customers about seven areas of their customer experience at national banks. The results? Capital One earned the highest score of the nine companies in the study, making it the bank’s sixth consecutive survey win.
“National banks are achieving higher overall customer satisfaction through enhanced digital experiences, improved account offerings and strengthened trust,” J.D. Power Senior Director of Banking and Payments Intelligence Paul McAdam said in a press release about the study.
J.D. Power defined national banks as institutions with more than $250 billion in domestic deposits and at least 250 branches. It surveyed customers about their banking experiences in seven specific areas, per the study: trust, people, account offerings, allowing customers to bank how and when they want, saving time and money, digital channels and resolving problems or complaints.
Industry customer satisfaction increases year-on-year
J.D. Power noted that the national banks involved in the study combined for an average score of 666 on a 1,000-point scale, which is eight points higher than the 2024 study’s average.
The research firm attributes this increased average score to better customer perceptions of:
- How reasonable bank fees are
- Support during difficult times
- Checking accounts
- Credit cards
- Certificates of deposit
Additionally, national banks saw a 12-point increase in satisfaction scores among customers aged 64 and younger, according to the study. However, scores for customers aged 65 and older did not change, partly because they’re not getting the same level of service they typically get.
“Older customers who prefer more personalized help aren’t seeing the same benefits, as satisfaction with problem resolution and advice declined,” he said. “Closing the divide requires increased focus on empathy, patience and customized financial guidance for seniors.”
Capital One wins by a wide margin
Capital One’s sixth win in a row was decisive. It was the only bank to score more than 700 points. Additionally, it finished 23 points ahead of second-place U.S. Bank (679) and 25 points ahead of third-place Chase (677).
Wells Fargo earned the lowest score in the study with a 646, with TD Bank (651) and Truist (652) rounding out the bottom three.
