Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

IKEA is opening 10 new US stores in 2026. See if your city made the list

More than a third of IKEA’s current stores are in California, Texas and Florida

J.R. Duren in Jacksonville, Florida
IKEA is planning more US expansion after opening 14 stores in 2025

More Americans will now have the opportunity to fill their homes with Storklinta, Kallax and Strandfloka.

Swedish brand IKEA plans to open 10 stores in the U.S. in 2026, the company announced this week. The new locations will add to its global roster of 504 stores, including 77 in North America.

The new stores will be in Chicago; Culver City, California; Dallas (two locations); Fort Collins, Colorado; Houston; Huntsville, Alabama; Phoenix; Tulsa and Washington, D.C. A Memphis IKEA store will close in May.

IKEA originally planned to open six locations this year but added four more due to its success in 2025, IKEA U.S. Interim CEO Rob Olson said in a statement.

“Looking ahead to FY26, we will build on this momentum, focusing on continued investment in the U.S. to make IKEA more affordable, accessible and sustainable,” Olson said.

IKEA is planning a significant expansion of its US stores in 2026
IKEA is planning a significant expansion of its US stores in 2026 (Supplied)

IKEA is the only primarily brick-and-mortar home-furnishings company in the top 50 retailers in the U.S., according to the most recent data from the National Retail Federation.

There are currently 54 IKEA stores in the United States with more than a third of outlets in California (nine), Texas (seven) and Florida (five). If the openings go as planned, then California and Texas will have 10 stores each.

The Swedish retailer is well-known for its huge warehouse-style locations that sell everything from beds and couches to artwork, potted plants and Swedish delicacies like meatballs and cinnamon rolls.

IKEA opened its first store in Sweden in the 1950s, expanded to Denmark and Norway in the 1960s, then opened its first U.S. location in Pennsylvania in 1985.

Credit Karma logo

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.
Create an account today.

Terms and conditions apply.

LEARN MORE

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit Karma logo

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.
Create an account today.

Terms and conditions apply.

LEARN MORE

ADVERTISEMENT

While IKEA is perhaps best known for its retail locations, which typically include a restaurant and cafe, it also has boutique-style Plan and Order stores where customers can work with a store representative or use self-service stations to plan their kitchen, bedroom or living room, and order the items they need.

IKEA will add three new stores in Texas and a pair of stores in California
IKEA will add three new stores in Texas and a pair of stores in California (Getty Images)

The retailer’s creative approach to its business model has earned accolades from the American Innovation Index, a measure of how well a company performs in customer-focused areas of creativity, innovation and providing value; and in the positive change they create for society and the environment. IKEA ranked first in the index in 2025, followed by Apple, John Deere, Amazon and Microsoft.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in