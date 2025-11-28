Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This Black Friday, if consumers had their wish, they’d spurn lengthy lines at big-box retailers and national chains, and opt for the cozy confines of a local independent store.

That’s according to a survey of 2,202 adults. conducted earlier this month for AT&T, which found that 77 percent of respondents would do all of their holiday shopping at small businesses if they could.

Additionally, the survey found that 77 percent of shoppers would buy from a small business instead of a large retailer when prices are equal.

“The shopping decisions made by consumers are critically important to the nationwide and local economy,” Heather Perry, CEO of family-owned coffee company Klatch Coffee, told The Independent by email.

“There are implications for local sales tax providing additional funding for local government services, opportunities to provide employment…and when you buy from a local small business, you're also increasing sales and service opportunities for upstream providers in your community.”

open image in gallery ‘Spending with small businesses keeps more dollars circulating locally,’ one expert said ( Getty Images )

The survey arrives ahead of Small Business Saturday on November 29, a nationwide initiative that encourages shoppers to support local, independent businesses.

What drives a shopper’s preference for small businesses?

AT&T’s survey found that small businesses offer specific advantages over large retailers. For example, 73 percent of consumers said they find “better, more unique” holiday gifts at small businesses.

Shoppers also hinted that small businesses may be easier to communicate with. The survey found that 65 percent of consumers prefer calling a small business to get their questions answered compared to 35 percent of respondents who would rather call a large retailer.

Consumers also believe that shopping at small businesses provides an economic boost to their area, with 67 percent saying they shop at small businesses because they want to support their local economy.

If you’re running short on gift ideas for family and friends, a trip to a local business could be the solution. While not specific to small businesses, the AT&T survey found that 72 percent of shoppers say they get ideas from shopping in person compared to using social media.

How do small businesses benefit local economies?

Imagine scanning your holiday shopping list and, instead of finding all those gifts at a large retailer and dropping them into your online cart, you hop in your car and shop at local small businesses instead.

What kind of impact would that have on those businesses, and how would it benefit your local economy? If the majority of shoppers adopted the practice of shopping at local small businesses, the impact could be significant, according to a 2021 stud y from the American Independent Business Alliance.

The study found that 48 percent of the money you spend at local small businesses is recirculated locally, while that figure is less than 14 percent for chain stores.

open image in gallery Nearly half of the money spent at small businesses returns to the local economy ( Getty Images )

That local economic benefit is multi-dimensional, too, said Andrew Kanzer, North America managing director at small business accounting software firm Xero.

“Spending with small businesses keeps more dollars circulating locally, supports job stability, strengthens community supply chains, and reduces the economic consolidation that has accelerated in recent years,” Kanzer said in an email to The Independent.

For shoppers hesitant to swap big-box stores for local small businesses, Kanzer noted that devoting some - not all - of your spending to local shops can make a difference.

“If more shoppers shifted even a portion of their Black Friday budgets to , the result would be stronger, more resilient regional economies with greater reinvestment into hiring and innovation,” he said.