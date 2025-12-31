The holiday season is a time for giving… and returning.

Customer returns are slated to increase by 25 percent to 35 percent from Dec. 26 to Dec. 31, a report from Adobe Analytics noted. An October report from the National Retail Federation and Happy Returns, found that returns account for a considerable portion of sales.

“Retailers estimate 15.8% of total annual sales will be returned in 2025 and total returns for the retail industry are projected to reach $849.9 billion in 2025,” the report found.

If you find yourself with a stack of holiday returns, you’ll benefit from organizing them strategically to avoid missing deadlines, surprise fees, or getting rejected for a refund.

Take inventory

Place all expected returns in a convenient location at home to conduct an initial inventory. Be sure to have original packaging, packing slips, receipts, and accessories. You may need to ask the gift-giver if you’re missing any of these.

Use digital tools to organize documents and information about your items going forward, said Clay Cary, senior trends analyst at the discount site CouponFollow.

“The best way to track returns is to have all the info in the same place,” Cary told The Independent in an email. “An app for notes, a spreadsheet program, or a designated email folder will help the consumer keep track of the dates and times for returns, as well as the tracking numbers and refund notices.”

As Cary suggested, it’s wise to have a returns spreadsheet. You might initially list each item’s description, retailer, purchase date, return deadline, and other details later.

Note policies and deadlines

Checking each retailer’s return policy and deadlines is crucial to avoid missing the return window, having your return rejected or missing out on a full refund.

Andrea Woruch, nationally recognized consumer and money-saving expert, said return policies are often more flexible during the holidays. As the following examples show, you’ll often get a special return window for holiday purchases:

Amazon: Jan. 31 for most items bought from Nov. 1 through Dec. 31 (Jan. 15 for Apple products)

Apple: Jan. 8 for eligible purchases received from Nov. 12 through Dec. 25

Best Buy: Jan. 15 for most items bought between Oct. 31 and Dec. 31, with extended deadlines for My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total

Macy’s: Jan. 31 for most items purchased from Oct. 6 to Dec. 31

Target: 90 days from purchase for most unopened items, but extended holiday return windows of 14 to 30 days from Dec. 26 for electronics and Target Plus items bought between Nov 1. and Dec. 24 )

Walmart: Jan. 31 for most items purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31.

Read the fine print since certain items and third-party merchant purchases have different rules. Note deadlines in your digital calendar and inventory spreadsheet, and find a good way to remind yourself of important dates.

“I like to set reminders a few days before the deadline to give me time to get to the store,” Woruch told The Independent in an email. “Alternatively, add a sticky note on each gift with the retailer's return deadline so you don't forget.”

Group returns by retailer and deadline

After researching important return policy details, group items by store, which you’ll appreciate when it’s time to do returns. Then, compare each item’s purchase date with the retailer’s return deadline to prioritize returns by urgency.

Start thinking of specific dates for submitting returns so you don’t become overwhelmed or risk missing the deadline. If you have only a few items, you might prefer to handle them all in one day. In other cases, you could deal with one store at a time.

Choose your method strategically

While you might have to brave long lines, in-person returns often lead to quicker refunds since the retailer doesn’t have to receive and process a mailed package. Plus, you can get help more easily from an employee and avoid the potential mailed return fees you’d pay at some major retailers such as Macy’s and T.J. Maxx.

If you mail returns, understand the fees, packaging requirements, and any special options available, such as Amazon’s free no-box returns at Kohl’s, UPS Stores, and other affiliated retailers. To ensure that your returns go smoothly, Cary recommends several things you should always do.

“Consumers should retain the original packing whenever possible, consider using tracked shipping, and retain the drop-off receipt until the refund process is finalized,” he said. “Sending in the return before the deadline and being aware of shipping timeframes is also a consideration.”

Track closely

Once you return items, watch for tracking updates, refund confirmations, and communications from retailers who may need further details. You might also be able to track returns on the retailer’s website. Update your return spreadsheet as you get news.

If you experience an issue, such as a late refund reimbursement or a rejected return, or just want a personalized update, contact the retailer. In Woruch’s experience, a simple call can surprisingly pay off.

“I've called Amazon in the past and discovered that not only the return I was questioning wasn't refunded, but the associate found other returns that they never refunded me for that I totally overlooked and would've wasted me around $75,” she said.

If your mailed return gets lost, the retailer will likely ask you contact the shipping company. Carriers such as USPS, FedEx, and UPS typically have online complaint forms you can file.