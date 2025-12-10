Fed cuts interest rates but signals pause in further reductions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Federal Reserve has cut interest rates in another divided vote.

But it also signaled it will likely pause further reductions in borrowing costs as officials look for clearer signals about the direction of the job market and inflation that "remains somewhat elevated."

New projections issued after the U.S. central bank's two-day meeting showed the median policymaker sees just one quarter-percentage-point cut in 2026, the same outlook as in September, with inflation expected to slow to around 2.4% by the end of next year even as economic growth accelerates to an above-trend 2.3% and the unemployment rate remains at a moderate 4.4%.

"In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rates, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data," the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee said in language that in the past has been used to signal a pause in policy actions - an outlook at odds with market expectations of two rate cuts next year.

The decision to lower the benchmark policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point to the 3.50-3.75% range drew three dissents, with Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee joining Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid in arguing the policy rate should be left unchanged, and Fed Governor Stephen Miran again advocating a larger half-percentage-point reduction.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to elaborate on the meeting ( AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File )

How monetary policy evolves from here, heading into a midterm U.S. election year that could revolve around the performance of the economy and with President Donald Trump urging sharper reductions, will now hinge on data that is still lagging from the impact of the 43-day federal government shutdown in October and November.

SOLID 2026 ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

The projections are in a sense optimistic: Interest rates may remain higher than anticipated, but the economy is seen growing faster even as inflation falls and the jobless rate also eases lower.

But the latest policy statement and projections were crafted without the benefit of recent job and inflation reports, and instead relied on "available indicators," which Fed officials have said include their own internal surveys, community contacts and private data.

The most recent official data on unemployment and inflation is for September, and showed the unemployment rate rising to 4.4% from 4.3%, while the Fed's preferred measure of inflation also increased slightly to 2.8% from 2.7%. The Fed has a 2% inflation target, but the pace of price increases has risen steadily from 2.3% in April, a fact at least partly attributable to the pass-through of rising import taxes to consumers and a driving force behind the central bank's policy divide.

Job and inflation data for November will be released next week, followed later by a detailed report of economic growth for the third quarter.

"Available indicators suggest that economic activity has been expanding at a moderate pace," the Fed's statement said. "Job gains have slowed this year, and the unemployment rate has edged up through September," it said, dropping a reference to the jobless rate as "low."

The projections showed a core of six policymakers preferring no rate cut this year, and seven anticipating no further cuts in 2026.

The median projection is for one additional quarter-percentage-point cut in 2027 as well as inflation continues to subside towards the central bank's 2% target.