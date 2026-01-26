How to get your tax refund fast, according to experts

IRS tax filing season kicked off Monday, which means millions of Americans are looking forward to a tax refund.

A refund can offer a much-needed influx of cash to help pay bills, build an emergency fund or cover the cost of groceries, gas and other necessities. In fact, a 2025 study from Credit Karma found that 37 percent of taxpayers need their refund to help cover basic expenses.

Getting that money quickly is likely a priority for some. There are several ways to help speed up the process - from how you fill out a tax return to how you plan to receive the money.

Check twice, submit once

Arguably, the most important step to get your refund quickly is to verify the accuracy of the personal information on your tax return.

open image in gallery Checking your return for errors and asking for direct deposit can help speed up your refund ( Getty Images )

One small mistake in any of these areas can trigger an amended tax return, which can extend the processing time anywhere from eight to 16 weeks, according to the IRS. Before filing a return, the IRS recommends double-checking the following things:

Names, birth dates and Social Security numbers

Filing status

Routing and account numbers (for refund direct deposit)

Signature and date

“Yes” and “no” questions about digital assets.

“Taxpayers should carefully check their return, even if prepared by a professional, for simple mistakes such as typos in Social Security numbers, names or bank account information, as these inevitably slow or even prevent processing,” certified public accountant Dr. Jason W. Stanfield told The Independent by email.

Practice patience

Eager taxpayers might make the mistake of filing their tax return once they think they have all the forms they need. That’s a big risk, as any tax forms received after you file could trigger an amended return.

This is an especially important point for freelancers and contractors who typically receive 1099 tax forms. Nearly four in 10 Americans have side gigs, according to survey specialists SurveyMonkey, many of whom likely receive a 1099-NEC form sent by email or traditional mail.

If you’re juggling multiple W-2 and freelance jobs, it can be easy to forget a one-off project you worked on earlier in the tax year that produces a 1099-NEC.

“Taxpayers should also be certain to wait to file until all source documents have been received, as a tax return omitting a Form W-2 or similar may [be] delayed due to the information mismatch,” Stanfield said.

Always e-file

The majority of taxpayers file their taxes electronically - 154.9 million of 165.8 million returns received during the 2025 filing season, according to the IRS.

E-filing is convenient, but it also reduces the processing time for returns, which impacts how long it takes to receive a tax refund.

open image in gallery Filing a paper tax return can lengthen processing time to up to 18 weeks ( Getty Images )

It can take up to 21 days to receive a refund from an e-filed return, but as long as six weeks when filing a paper return, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Requesting direct deposit of your refund instead of a paper check saves time on your refund deposit, too, said J. Anton Collins, a tax defense attorney at Tax Law Offices Inc.

“You will receive your tax refund the fastest byfiling electronically and using direct deposit, instead of a paper check,” Collins told The Independent by email.

Advance the money

Over the past few years, tax refund advance loans have become a popular way for taxpayers to get their refunds before the IRS even processes their returns.

The concept of the loan is simple: The company offering the loan - usually a tax preparation service - estimates what your refund will be, then promises to advance a portion of the refund amount for a fee.

The lender receives your refund and automatically reaps the loan, minus any fees. The taxpayer receives any remaining refund balance.

Generally speaking, though, the fee isn’t worth the fast cash because it ends up costing the taxpayer a relatively high interest rate. Also, borrowers are responsible for any leftover loan amount if their refund amount doesn’t cover what they borrowed, said certified public accountant Luke Richardson, an associate professor of instruction at the University of South Florida.

“Refund advances are simply short-term loans based on your expected refund and in many cases the associated costs and fees effectively amount to a high-interest short-term loan,” Richardson told The Independent by email.

“Also, you typically remain personally liable for repaying the full amount of the advance if your refund is less than expected (which introduces risk).”

That being said, those who need the cash quickly may find 0 percent offers from tax services that don’t charge an interest rate for those who qualify.