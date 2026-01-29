Dow chemical company to cut 4,500 jobs and it pushes for more AI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dow is slashing approximately 4,500 jobs as the chemicals maker puts more emphasis on using artificial intelligence and automation in its business.

The company said Thursday that it anticipates about $600 million to $800 million in severance costs related to the cuts, which are part of a broader plan aimed at simplifying operations and streamlining.

Shares of Dow Inc., which has about 34,600 employees globally, fell 2% before the market opened. Dow is based in Midland, Michigan.

In January 2025, Dow executives said the company was seeking $1 billion in cost savings and anticipated cutting about 1,500 jobs worldwide. In July, it announced the closings of three European plants that would eliminate 800 jobs.

There have been thousands of job cuts announced this week after a frustrating year for U.S. job seekers.

Amazon slashed about 16,000 corporate roles on Wednesday — just three months after laying off another 14,000 workers. And United Parcel Service said on Tuesday that it plans to cut up to 30,000 operational jobs this year.

And like Dow, Pinterest said this week that it was cutting jobs partially due to increased usage of AI.

Home Depot also announced 800 layoffs this week.

Americans are feeling increasingly anxious about the odds of finding a job, or getting a better one. Economists have said that businesses are largely at a “no-hire, no fire” standstill. Hiring has stagnated overall — with the country adding a meager 50,000 jobs last month, down from a revised figure of 56,000 in November.

Rising operational costs have accompanied layoffs in some sectors, and business leaders cite rising costs, including those from President Donald Trump's tariffs, as well as shifts in spending.

Consumer expectations for the U.S. economy has plummeted to its lowest level since 2014. That is occurring as some businesses reduce their workforces as they redirect money toward artificial intelligence, often baked into wider corporate restructuring.