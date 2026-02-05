Chrysler recalling over 450,000 vehicles due to brake light failure
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recall affects the 2024–2026 Jeep Wagoneer S, 2026 Jeep Cherokee, and several 2025–2026 Ram pickup and cab chassis models
Chrysler is recalling more than 450,000 vehicles and over 2,000 tow-trailer modules after federal regulators found that a defective trailer tow module could cause trailer lights to fail and brakes to malfunction, increasing the risk of a crash.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced Monday that recalled models include the 2024-2026 Jeep Wagoneer S, 2025-2026 Ram 1500 Pickup, Ram 2500 Pickup, Ram 3500 Pickup, Ram 3500 Cab Chassis, Ram 4500 Cab Chassis, Ram 5500 Cab Chassis and 2026 Jeep Cherokee.
The recall affects 456,287 vehicles and an additional 2,871 tow-trailer modules.
The NHTSA said the issue could prevent trailer lights from illuminating properly or cause trailer brakes to fail altogether, creating a dangerous situation for drivers and other motorists, particularly during braking or low-visibility conditions.
Chrysler dealers will replace the defective trailer tow module at no cost to vehicle owners. Notification letters informing owners of the recall are expected to be mailed on March 24. VINs involved in this recall will become searchable on NHTSA.gov on February 10.
In addition to the vehicle recall, Chrysler is also recalling certain Mopar tow trailer modules sold separately that contain the same defect.
The NHTSA said that if one of these modules has already been installed in a vehicle, dealers will replace it free of charge. If the module has not been installed, dealers will repurchase it from customers.
Owner notification letters for the Mopar tow trailer module recall are also expected to be mailed on March 24, according to the NHTSA.
