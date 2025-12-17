Another billionaire to fund Trump’s kid investment accounts as new site is unveiled

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Billionaire investor Ray Dalio is committing funds to the Trump administration's new investment accounts for children in Connecticut, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed on Wednesday.

This move comes as another major firm pledged to match employee contributions to the scheme.

Dalio's involvement is part of a wider drive to secure donors across every U.S. state, with Bessent noting that 20 other states are considering adding funds to these accounts.

The initiative, established this year under President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, aims to deposit $1,000 into investment accounts for all children born between 2025 and 2028, sparking significant interest from financial firms.

Investment giant BlackRock became the latest company on Wednesday to announce it would match the government's $1,000 contribution for its employees. Other prominent firms supporting the accounts include Charter Communications, BNY, Block, Uber, Visa, and Mastercard, according to the administration.

Furthermore, entrepreneur Michael Dell and his wife, Susan, have pledged a substantial $250 in the individual investment accounts of 25 million American children in a $6.25 billion philanthropic pledge backing the initiative.

The "Invest America" accounts are slated to open on July 4, 2026.

However, specific operational details remain undisclosed, and it is currently unclear how the scheme will effectively boost savings for lower-income Americans.

The funds, which must be invested in an index fund mirroring the broader stock market, will become accessible to recipients at age 18 for purposes such as education, job training, purchasing a first home, or starting a business.

Internal Revenue Service Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano has indicated that further details about the accounts will be released soon.

Earlier this month, when first unveiled, Trump said the accounts would be “the first ... real trust funds for every American child, allowing family members, employers, corporations, generous donors to contribute money that will be invested and grow over the course of a child's life to be used for their benefit after they turn 18.”