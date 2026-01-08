Apple Card is being taken over by Chase. Here’s what it means for users

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Apple Card, which is used by 12 million people, will now be issued by JPMorgan.

The switch to JP Morgan brings together companies that play an increasingly large role in the way people pay for everything from utility bills to socks using phones, tablets or watches.

Apple said that features, including 3% cash back on purchases and high-yield savings account affiliated with the card, will remain.

The card has been overseen by Goldman Sachs since it was launched by Apple in 2019, but it has been in talks to unload the card and move away from consumer products for some time.

The Apple Card was different from a traditional credit card — with no number on the front and the users’ name etched in metal. The card was viewed as a way to expand the company’s digital Apple Pay services, marrying the physical card to a virtual one and integrating both with the iPhone.

open image in gallery The card has been overseen by Goldman Sachs since it was launched by Apple in 2019, but it has been in talks to unload the card and move away from consumer products for some time ( AP Photo/Tony Avelar )

The shift solidifies JPMorgan’s dominance in the credit card sector.

The company was the top U.S. credit card issuer in 2024 based on more than $1.344 trillion in purchase volume, according to The Nilson Report. It’s the sixth year in a row that JPMorgan has held the top spot.

JPMorgan said taking over the card will bring in more than $20 billion in estimated card balances to the Chase platform.

Apple said Wednesday that the deal would close in about 2 years and that cards can be used as normal. Mastercard will continue to serve as the payment network for Apple Card, with the card's users still having access to Mastercard’s global acceptance and benefits.

“Apple and Chase have announced that Chase will become the new issuer of Apple Card, with an expected transition in approximately 24 months,” the company wrote on its website.

“During this transition, existing Apple Card users can continue to use their card as they normally do and enjoy the full Apple Card experience.

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.

Create an account today. Terms and conditions apply. LEARN MORE ADVERTISEMENT

Monitor your credit scores effortlessly.

Create an account today. Terms and conditions apply. LEARN MORE ADVERTISEMENT

“The following provides more information on using Apple Card during the transition period. Additional details regarding the transition will be shared with all Apple Card users as the transition date approaches.”

Goldman Sachs expects the transaction to result in a 46 cents per share increase to its 2025 fourth-quarter earnings. This accounts for a release of $2.48 billion of loan loss reserves reflected in provision for credit losses, partially offset by a reduction in net revenues of $2.26 billion related to markdowns on the outstanding credit card loan portfolio and contract termination obligations and $38 million of expenses.

Apple said that more details will be shared with cardholders as the transition date draws closer.