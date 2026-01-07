Five affordable cars and SUVs to consider if you’re buying a vehicle in 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Affordability is a hotter topic than ever in 2026.

With many people struggling to manage rising costs and live within their means, it is harder to justify splurging on things they want but don’t need.

That applies to car shopping decisions too. If you need a new vehicle but your budget is tight, check out the following cars to help you get started on the right foot.

Edmunds’ experts have ranked their favorite models for 2026 across price and size classes.

Factor in base prices, fuel economy and safety ratings, and the following list of the five best affordable cars and SUVs can guide you to a model that serves your needs and might even provide a few of your wants.

Small car: Honda Civic

Finding a great car for less than $25,000 is almost impossible. Fortunately, a Honda Civic LX sedan costs just a little more than that and offers enough room for a family of four. A 150-horsepower four-cylinder engine supplies an EPA-estimated 36 mpg in combined city and highway driving, and this compact car earns favorable crash test ratings.

open image in gallery The 2026 Honda Civic is an affordable and highly rated compact car ( American Honda Motor Co. via AP )

Make some room in your budget, and you can upgrade to a hatchback with extra utility, or choose a higher trim level with additional features. Civic Hybrids are highly recommended (up to 49 mpg), and driving enthusiasts can choose the Si sedan or Type R hatch. Is there a 2026 Civic for just about anyone? Yes, there is.

2026 Honda Civic starting price: $25,790

Midsize car: Toyota Camry

If an affordable hybrid car is appealing, but the Civic is too small, consider the midsize Toyota Camry. It’s the most popular car in America, for good reason. Every Camry features an efficient hybrid powertrain that delivers an EPA-estimated 43-51 mpg, depending on the trim level. You can even equip the Camry with all-wheel drive for improved traction in the snow.

The Camry LE might be the least expensive model, but it includes the driver assist features and infotainment technologies you’re most likely to want. For a sportier look and driving feel, try the Camry SE. No matter which version you choose, the 2026 Camry is a top-rated family-friendly car that won’t break the bank to buy or own.

2026 Toyota Camry starting price: $30,195

Small SUV: Hyundai Kona

Crossover SUVs are appealing for their added utility, higher ride height and available all-wheel drive. In the small SUV segment, Edmunds recommends the 2026 Hyundai Kona. It’s one of the largest models in its class, the EPA says it averages 26-31 mpg depending on the trim level and drivetrain, and it boasts impressive crash test ratings.

A long warranty and generous ownership perks help to make it an even more appealing value.

open image in gallery A long warranty and generous ownership perks help to make the Kona an even more appealing value, experts say ( Hyundai Motor America via AP )

Hyundai equips the most affordable Konas with a 147-horsepower four-cylinder engine. A turbocharged four-cylinder is standard on higher trim levels, and an electric version is also available. Regardless of your choice, rest assured that the 2026 Kona is pleasing for reasons beyond its low price.

2026 Hyundai Kona starting price: $26,950

Compact SUV: Kia Sportage Hybrid

If the Kona isn’t big enough and you can afford to upgrade, check out the Kia Sportage Hybrid. This compact crossover SUV is stylish, roomy inside and surprisingly affordable.

It saves money at the pump, too, thanks to a turbocharged hybrid powertrain that returns an EPA-estimated 42 mpg combined (35 mpg with all-wheel drive).

This year, Kia made numerous changes to the 2026 Sportage Hybrid, headlined by design updates and new technology.

open image in gallery The 2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid is hailed as a small, affordable SUV with excellent fuel economy ( Kia America via AP )

New S and X-Line trim levels are also available. However, the most affordable version (LX) is also the most fuel-efficient and includes nearly all the tech you might want in your new SUV.

2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid starting price: $31,735

Midsize SUV: Hyundai Palisade

Families in search of an affordable value in a three-row midsize SUV should look no further than the redesigned 2026 Hyundai Palisade.

Thanks to its upscale styling, artfully executed interior with roomy seating for up to eight people, and available turbocharged hybrid powertrain that delivers an EPA-estimated 34 mpg, the Palisade is an irresistible family-size SUV.

open image in gallery Experts say the new 2026 Palisade is an affordable three-row SUV with a surprisingly upscale look inside and out ( Drew Phillips/Hyundai Motor America via AP )

Choose the base SE trim to keep prices in check (SEL for hybrids). But if you’re rethinking plans to buy a luxury SUV, a top-shelf Palisade Calligraphy is downright decadent in look, feel and equipment.

That makes it an affordable alternative to everything from an Acura to a Volvo.

2026 Hyundai Palisade starting price: $41,035

Choosing an affordable vehicle doesn’t mean settling for second-best. The five models listed above provide genuine value, and Edmunds’ experts rank them among the best SUVs and cars available in their respective classes. You can buy any of them without compromising on what you need, and in some cases, what you want.