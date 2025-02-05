Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Meghan Markle shared an emotional video thanking Billie Eilish after she made a plea asking the singer to help a fan whose home had turned to “ashes” in the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Duchess of Sussex posted the clip on her rebooted Instagram page of her opening a heartfelt gift from Billie to a victim of the disaster.

Meghan described meeting a mother and her 15-year-old daughter whose home was “left in ashes” by the blazes in Altadena. She said the teenager had been devastated by the loss of a t-shirt she had bought from a Billie Eilish concert she had attended weeks before.

The top had been left in their washing machine after they hastily evacuated and Meghan explained: “Of course, they now see their home and the washing machine, their dryer, are ash. They’re not there anymore.”

open image in gallery Meghan Markle shared an emotional video thanking singer Billie Eilish ( Duchess of Sussex/Instagram )

She went on: “I said, ‘Well, I don’t know, Billie Eilish but I’m going to figure out how to get you this shirt’.

“I thought of everybody that I knew, and I made a voice note and I was like, ‘Please, can someone get this voice note to Billie Eilish’.”

In the video, Meghan opens a package to reveal the singer had signed a box full of signed merchandise for the 15-year-old, including clothes and a lunchbox.

She thanked her friends Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo for their help getting the message to Billie Eilish.

Last month, Meghan and Harry visited a meal distribution site for people affected by the LA wildfires.

open image in gallery Meghan and Prince Harry comforted LA fire victims and first responders ( Fox News )

The pair were filmed by local news outlet Fox 11 on Friday and were seen hugging people and speaking to emergency crews at the Pasadena Community Centre in LA.

The couple also met Victor Gordo, mayor of Pasadena, and in the footage, they are seen speaking to World Central Kitchen founder, chef Jose Andres.

The couple also reportedly opened their own home in Montecito to their friends who were affected by the devastating blaze.

“Let’s keep supporting those affected by the California wildfires,” the duchess captioned the video.

“Thanks to everyone who made this possible but most importantly, thank you to our first responders who are the community’s real heroes.”