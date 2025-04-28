Boy, 10, died by suicide after his fifth-grade teacher bullied him, lawsuit says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 10-year-old Florida boy died by suicide due to the relentless bullying and "humiliation" of his fifth-grade teacher, a new lawsuit alleges.

Louis Johnson III, of Marion County in central Florida, killed himself in April 2023 after what the lawsuit describes as "months of bullying and public embarrassment" by his teacher Dawn White.

Now his parents, Tyka Johnson and Louis Johnson, are accusing the Marion County School Board of negligently causing his death and are demanding at least $75,000 in damages, according to local broadcaster WCJB.

An investigation by the district in July 2023 found that White had "chronically inflicted psychological distress on multiple students by verbally insulting, humiliating and embarrassing students, which created a hostile educational environment.”

As a result, the district suspended White for five days, and did not renew her contract for the following year.

But the Johnsons say that they had warned the school and the school board about White's behavior, to no avail.

Louis Johnson “felt like there was no escaping the incessant and daily public humiliation," alleges the complaint, which refers to White as Donna White.

It claims that White engaged in an "open, notorious, and protected pattern of bullying by systematically and chronically inflicting hurt and/or physical distress" on the 10-year-old, including by "encouraging other students" to insult and "humiliate" him.

The Independent has asked the Marion County School Board, and a lawyer who previously acted for White, for comment.

Louis Johnson and his parents moved to Ocala, Florida from Virginia a few months before Johnson's death, according to the Ocala StarBanner.

His parents told detectives that before that point he had been happy and had not suffered any behavioral problems, but that his grades and conduct had started to slip after they moved to Florida.

In a GoFundMe page set up following his death, they described Johnson as "the youngest of four and so full of potential and promise,” saying that he loved going to the beach, catching crabs, and making recipes he had seen on TikTok.

"For those of you who knew him, you were the lucky ones. He would light up any room with his infectious smile," they said.

But at school, the lawsuit alleges, White constantly called Johnson "stupid," "ridiculed him in front of his classmates,” and "recruit[ed] other students" to join in the bullying, according to The Daily Mail.

"I don’t know why you’re talking because you don’t even know anything. You don’t know nothing in this class. Isn’t that right, kids?" White allegedly told Johnson at one point.

The lawsuit further alleges that White's treatment caused Johnson to develop depression, anxiety, sleep problems, nightmares, and other manifestations of distress, ultimately leading to his death.

In the aftermath, Johnson’s parents spread flyers around the school with accusations against White.

If you are based in the U.S. and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can also speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.