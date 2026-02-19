Level up your wardrobe with Aurélien’s timeless Mediterranean style

Whether it’s fluffy cashmere or a pair of versatile loafers, wardrobe staples and basics are the heroes that carry us through from one season to the next. More of us are starting to see the value in investing in high-quality pieces. And that’s exactly what Aurélien, a Dutch fashion maison with a smart luxury concept, embodies.

With a strong focus on timeless style, artisanal craftsmanship and the very best of raw materials, Aurélien offers a collection of pure luxury items at a more attainable price point. The maison’s collections can be found in leading luxury destinations worldwide, including Harrods, Selfridges, Printemps, and Bongénie, and soon –in a new Aurélien London Boutique.

The maison knows a thing or two about why styles such as city crew necks, and woolen wide leg trousers hold such weight in our wardrobe, and how we reach for them year after year. Investing in perfecting techniques and material sourcing, Aurélien has positioned itself as a maison that balances modern style with timeless craftsmanship, and is part of a new generation of quiet luxury houses.

As part of that process, Aurélien works closely with accomplished ateliers in Italy and Europe, developing what the brand calls “smart luxury”. By placing a strong focus on nature, creativity and innovation, Aurélien remains proud of the integrity of its fashion choices.

With a new season approaching, we’re already thinking about open footwear, polo shirts, layering pieces and classic spring styles, and if you are too, then sit up and listen, because you need Aurélien on your radar.

Menswear

(Aurélien)

Cloud-like cashmere

Cashmere knitwear at Aurélien is crafted from the fine fleece (combed by hand) from four goats, and has a natural insulating power. This means that not only is it incredibly soft, but the material works well for all seasons, with a naturally breathable and thermoregulating composition.

The collection includes everything from roll-necks and scarves for wrapping up warm, to jacquard polos for the golf course and leisure trousers that are perfect for traveling.

Last minute winter fun

(Aurélien)

As well as shopping for wardrobe staples at Aurélien, you’ll also find a capsule ski collection. Choose from ski goggles with two sets of mirrored lenses (one for sunny days and one for the more cloudy); corduroy trousers that balance tailoring with comfort; and alpine boots crafted from supple grain leather and grounded on a robust sole that's fit for rocky terrain.

The maison’s commitment to long-lasting style really shines through, as you won’t find any neon salopettes or slogan helmets here. Just neutral colors and classic cuts that will last for years to come.

Womenswear

(Aurélien)

Driving into style

If driving shoes aren’t a staple in your everyday wardrobe, listen up. Aurélien specializes in driving shoes and moccasins that are handcrafted in Italy by an artisanal business that’s been in the family for generations. The crafting process proudly reinterprets Italian handmade tradition, and uses only the finest materials.

Whether you’re drawn to a pop of color or a statement print, you’ll find something that fits perfectly with your style, or that of your car. There's a choice of more than 15 colors across suede, nubuck and patent leather options.

Layer up in luxury

(Aurélien)

Although we’re keeping our fingers crossed for some sunshine over the coming months, we have no doubt that the great British weather will have other plans. With the very real possibility of varying weather conditions as we venture into spring, it’s time to start thinking about easy to wear, cozy layers.

Aurélien’s Cashwool blend is as shiny as silk and as soft as cashmere, while being crafted from exceptionally fine merino wool that’s perfect for everyday wear, and slightly more affordable. Hats, scarves, and gloves are available in both Cashwool and cashmere, in staple neutrals as well as brighter colors.

