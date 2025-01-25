A viral video shows a dramatic moment when lightning struck the tail of a plane at São Paulo-Guarulhos Airport in Brazil. The aircraft was attached to a jet bridge at the time, and the footage captures multiple lightning strikes.

One passenger, waiting to board, tweeted British Airways: “I’m at GRU ready to head home, but my flight has been delayed for a check. What kind of inspections will the plane undergo?”

After the delay, the passenger updated followers: “Just landed safely in London. Flew out on a 787, back on an A350—what incredible planes!”