Labour minister defends Starmer over donor row: ‘He’s an Arsenal fan’

Labour minister Dame Angela Eagle has defended the Prime Minister following reports he accepted at least £76,000 of gifts, including football away games and concert tickets.

The Home Office minister was quizzed about the donations by Sky News presenter Kay Burley on Tuesday’s breakfast show (17 September).

Burley said: “The freebies include the Royal Box at Wimbledon, hospitality at a Coldplay concert, Arsenal away games.

“How does that align with the son of a toolmaker, man of the people image?”

Dame Angela replied: “I think he’s an Arsenal fan, it takes all things I suppose.”