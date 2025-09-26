The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Wild camping in Canada where no else is allowed
Philippa Jenkins relives ‘pinch me moments’ while spending 24 hours at the summit of Whistler
With temperatures dropping in the UK to near freezing this week I’ve been reminiscing about the summer and about what can truly be described as a once in a lifetime opportunity I was lucky enough to experience.
I joined 10 winners of a competition run by outdoor brand Helly Hansen to wild camp overnight at the summit of one of Canada’s Crown Jewels - Whistler mountain.
Usually no camping is allowed at the summit but once a year Helly Hansen, who are the official partners of Whistler Blackcomb resort, are given a permit to allow just 10 people and their plus ones to head up to the top and set up camp for one night only.
This event has been running for three years and is aptly called the Whistler Summit Sleepover.
It is so sought after that thousands of people applied to the competition run on Helly Hansen’s social media accounts within the first 24 hours of it being opened.
The idea of doing something that is literally not possible to do again or that money can’t buy is tricky to comprehend while you’re doing it, and with that being etched on my mind I embarked on this surreal overnight mountain experience.
Due to it being a 24 hour event it tends to mean only locals, or those who live within driving distance of Whistler, enter the competition, so the fact there were three of us Brits joining for the short trip meant word got around we were mad enough to have travelled nearly 5,000 miles for a 48 hour stop over. Despite not ever quite knowing what time or day it was, there wasn’t a moment it didn’t absolutely feel worth it - I can safely say Whistler from start to finish is quite incredible.
Before heading up the mountain I set out for a quick explore very early on a Saturday morning (thanks to the jet lag) meaning it was very quiet and it didn’t take me long to reach one of the lakes that are nestled in and around the village. Despite it being a grey and misty start to the day the views were spectacular. The type of landscape that makes you feel very small and completely in awe. It wasn’t until I saw the ‘beware of the bears’ signs that I started to think that perhaps heading out on my own in the mountains of British Columbia wasn’t the smartest move. Thankfully I made it safely back to the hotel to pack up and head to meet the rest of the group.
Soon after we had reached the summit via gondola the sheer scale of the landscape’s beauty became even more apparent as we got higher and the earlier mist started to clear.
We set up our camp and then we were treated to a paint and sip session with local artist Heidi Mattison. We all set to trying to etch our magnificent surroundings onto our canvases while attracting plenty of attention from any hikers and mountain bikers who spotted us - seeing a group of us in front of our easels and drinks in hand was no doubt quite the sight.
After we had completed our literal works of art (and assessed each others’ of course) it was time to finish getting our camp ready for the night, have an explore and then have a wonderful top-of-the-mountain buffet dinner with views to die for.
However, our real treat was yet to come as there had been a deliberate surprise at the very top of the mountain arranged by the Helly Hansen team and kept on the down low until we started on a small trek around the summit to the very peak of Whistler.
It was then revealed that we were in fact having an intimate experience of live music performed for us as the sun set over the mountains in front of a fire and cosied up in blankets - surely a scenario hard to beat?
Singer song writer Jenna May had been part of our group all day but it wasn’t until she was preparing to take to the beautifully set mini stage it became apparent she was in fact going to perform for us. And what a perfect accompaniment to the setting sun Jenna May’s dulcet tones were - her songs are brimming with emotion and meaning which only made the atmosphere at the peak more poignant while the temperature dropped and light dimmed leaving us taking it all in by candle and fire light.
Once the performance had finished we were whisked off down the mountain track in a truck to enjoy a few marshmallows around the camp fire before making our way to our sleeping bags.
It was when we were asked to put any food, or anything that might smell strong, into sealed bags in the truck for the night that the reminder we were camping in bear country was only too clear.
I can’t say I didn’t think about the fact the bears would presumably be very interested in a camp set up where there isn’t usually any human activity overnight but after some tossing and turning it didn’t seem to be too long at all and I could already see it was getting light.
A few of the campers had mentioned before heading to bed about getting up in time to see sunrise. I was too curious and too jet lagged not to want to get up despite the fact it was barely 5am. Getting up before sunrise and then seeing the sun appear over the mountain tops and watch the light change over the peaks and the valleys was truly breathtaking. One of those moments when you are in awe of nature while also brimming with the sensation of feeling alive.
After some strong camp fire coffee we then headed for a yoga session to stretch out the stiffness from a night on roll mats - it was just what was needed.
Soon enough we were heading back down the mountain and we didn’t have long before the airport transfer called.
However, there was time for one more absolute must if you are lucky enough to be in Whistler during the summer - a swim in one of the lakes. We headed to Lost Lake and swam out to one of the pontoons. It was the most refreshing feeling. And with that it was time to grabs our bags, jump onto the transfer bus and head to Vancouver for the flight back to Heathrow.
It is safe to say I had several pinch me moments during this whirlwind trip - being in Whistler, painting at the top of a mountain, a mountain top performance, camping where no else is allowed and swimming in a British Columbia lake. Not a bad list to have ticked off over a weekend and an experience I will never forget (as I scroll though the pictures on my camera roll for the 100th time). Canada, British Columbia and Whistler, you can be sure I will be back.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments