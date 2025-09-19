Ultimate autumn adventures by train

As we shift into cooler days and longer nights, it’s a lovely time to embrace the changes of the season and make the most of everything autumn has to offer, from nature’s shifting hues to weather made for walking (as well as cosying up after). And from wonderful wanders and outdoor adventures to timely traditions and experiences, there’s a huge amount to enjoy around Britain.

What’s more, they’re all accessible by train, making it even easier to get away from it all, wherever you’re based. Plus, Railcard offers a third off rail travel around Britain. With nine Railcards to choose from, saving customers an average of £172 a year, it pays for itself in no time. Find the one for you at railcard.co.uk. Railcard has also created a handy online calculator to determine how much you could save – simply enter your journey details and the relevant Railcard and it will calculate the discount you can get. Read on for a raft of autumnal activities, experiences and getaways perfect for the months ahead…

Explore historic houses and atmospheric castles

Many of Britain’s stately homes and historic castles look especially lovely at this time of year. Norfolk’s Felbrigg Hall (a 15 minute bus ride from Cromer station) has 380 acres of beech, oak, sweet chestnut, hawthorn and sycamore trees that transform into a riot of colour in the autumn months. Inside the house, the library contains over 5,000 books and is reportedly haunted by former owner William Windham III – who keeps watch over his collection. Essex’s Audley End House and Gardens (a 30 minute walk from Audley End station) also has glorious autumn colour as well as Halloween themed activities like spooky stories and ghost hunting lessons to keep the kids entertained in half-term. Caerphilly Castle (a ten minute walk from Caerphilly station) – the second largest castle in Britain after Windsor – reopened in the summer after a two year renovation and the autumn months are a suitably atmospheric time to visit, with 2FOR1 tickets with National Rail.

Nearest station: Cromer, Audley End, Caerphilly

Cosy up in a pub

Enjoy views of the River Spey and Cairngorms between cosy pints ( Alamy Stock Photo )

If summer was all about beer gardens, autumn is about snuggling down next to a log fire in a cosy pub. Pick a pub with rooms somewhere suitably scenic and you can make a weekend of it, working up a thirst (and appetite) with a long walk before retreating back indoors. The Plough in Hathersage (a 10 minute walk from Hathersage station) dates back to the 16th century and claims to serve one of the best roast dinners in the Peak District. The Greyhound, in the chocolate box village of Aldbury (one mile from Tring station) is full of nooks and crannies – and adjacent to the National Trust’s Ashridge Estate and The Ridgeway, making it ideal for a walking weekend. Charlbury’s The Bell (a ten minute walk from Charlbury station) puts you right in the heart of The Cotswolds and has twelve incredibly stylish rooms (some dog-friendly), while The Old Bridge Inn in Aviemore (a five minute walk from Aviemore station) sits on the banks of the River Spey in Scotland with The Cairngorms on your doorstep.

Nearest station: Hathersage, Tring, Charlbury, Aviemore

Enjoy a woodland walk

Pull on your walking boots, fill up that flask and head out for some fresh autumn air and seasonal colour. There are loads of scenic spots you can reach by train – such as hiking to the top of Orrest Head which overlooks Lake Windermere (the walk starts 3 minutes from Windermere station). On a clear day the autumn colours are beautifully reflected in the lake. From Pitlochry station, a 30 minute train ride from Perth, you can take a gentle but glorious trail around Loch Dunmore and Faskally Forest. Head to Buxton in the Peak District and you can take in lush woodland on the Ring of Trees Walk, a 10 mile circuit that starts and ends in the town centre. Or, for something a little different, head to Brockenhurst in the New Forest to experience the autumnal tradition of ‘pannage’ – where hundreds of pigs are released into the wild to forage in the forest, joining the wild ponies that also freely roam this special area.

Nearest station: Windermere, Pitlochry, Buxton, Brockenhurst

Escape to a rural retreat

Grade II listed The Lodge is a short walk from Ludlow Station ( The Lodge )

Located within walking distance of Ludlow train station, The Lodge is a Grade II listed home that offers bespoke stays for groups of up to eight adults. Guests have exclusive use of the historic home while enjoying a bespoke itinerary of walks and activities in the surrounding Shropshire countryside. In autumn, The Lodge offers a ‘Feast, Walk, Stay’ package that shines a light on local produce, particularly venison, which you’ll feast on in the house’s grand dining room. As well as curated trails around the local countryside you’ll have time to explore Ludlow itself – including a guided tour of Ludlow Brewery. You can also choose to go on a foraging walk in the local woods, have a cooking demonstration or head out on a bat and moth safari.

Nearest station: Ludlow

Go foraging

Autumn is peak foraging season, with plenty of edible treasures out there to discover in the natural world. Knowing what you can and can’t eat is vital – so if you’re a beginner it’s best to get some guidance from the experts. Luckily there are plenty of foraging experiences and courses around Britain, which will show you how to safely identify edible (and definitely not edible) plants and mushrooms and give you inspiration on how to use them. Some even include a foraged feast. Wild Food UK has autumn foraging courses around the country, including in Milton Keynes, Exeter and Cirencester while The Wild Kitchen offers classes in Deal, Kent and The Forager Within runs experiences in Huddersfield, Sheffield, Manchester and Northallerton.

Nearest station: Milton Keynes, Exeter, Deal, Huddersfield, Sheffield, Manchester, Northallerton

Go on a ghost walk

Tis the season for being spooked, and a ghost walk around the dark alleyways and hidden corners of some of the country’s cities is a great way to do it – if you dare. Glasgow is often described as one of Britain’s most haunted cities and on the Ghosts of Glasgow Spooky Walk (2FOR1 with National Rail) you’ll explore a haunted music hall, see the tower where witches were put to death and discover the ghosts of an 18th-century pub. On the Oxford Official Ghost Tour (15 per cent off with National Rail) a knowledgeable and suitably spooky guide will show you an eerier side to the City of Dreaming Spires. While on the Ghosts of Birmingham Night Walk and Ghosts of Liverpool Night Walk (50 per cent off with National Rail) you’ll go on a self-guided tour in which you’ll find hidden objects and details as you crack codes and solve creepy riddles.

Nearest station: Glasgow Central, Oxford, Birmingham New Street, Liverpool Lime Street

See the bright lights of Durham

Unexpected artworks and shows await at the Durham Lumiere Light Show ( Alamy Stock Photo )

Now in its ninth year, Lumiere light festival (13-15 November) is a biennial event that transforms Durham into a magical outdoor gallery, with local and international artists illuminating the city’s streets, landmarks and public buildings in innovative and breathtaking ways. Taking place over three nights, this year’s programme is yet to be revealed – but expect immersive sculptures, projections and artworks on the grandest of scales. The 2023 festival featured a piece by artist Ai Weiwei in Durham Cathedral’s 11th century Chapter House that featured 61 antique chandeliers. In the cathedral’s nave, Rafael Lozano-Hemmer’s Pulse Topology used 3,000 suspended light bulbs to create a work that synchronised with visitor’s heartbeats.

Nearest station: Durham

Visit an arboretum

If you want to experience autumn in all its fiery glory, there’s nowhere better than an arboretum. With thousands of trees and shrubs putting on a show, expect every shade of the season, from buttery yellows and glowing oranges to deep crimsons and rich purples. In the Cotswolds, Batsford Arboretum (a 35-minute walk from Moreton-in-Marsh station) brings an East Asian flavour to the landscape, with a Japanese teahouse, a giant Buddha and a waterfall. Winkworth Arboretum (two miles from Godalming station) features dedicated viewpoints, family-friendly trails and seasonal photography sessions – plus get 2FOR1 entry with National Rail. In Worcestershire, Bodenham Arboretum (three miles from Kidderminster station) boasts more than 3,000 tree species along five miles of woodland walks, dotted with 15 reflective pools. And near London, Kew Gardens (near the eponymous station) has over 11,000 trees, including towering 40-metre redwoods, a mighty oak with a 30-metre spread, and specimens dating back to the 18th century.

Nearest station: Kidderminster, Kew Gardens

Enjoy a gothic weekend in Whitby

Whitby Abbey is just one part of the town’s Gothic charm ( Alamy Stock Photo )

This is a magical time of year to visit the Yorkshire town of Whitby. Not only are the summer crowds gone, but the autumnal atmosphere perfectly compliments the town’s gothic roots, characterful cobbled streets and dramatic coastal landscapes. The cooler weather also means you won’t break as much of a sweat climbing the 199 steps to the ruins of Whitby Abbey – famously the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula – which sits perched on a cliff overlooking the town’s harbour. From 30 October to 2 November the town fully embraces its darker side with the Whitby Goth weekender, a celebration of gothic culture, music and fashion.

Nearest station: Whitby

Visit a pumpkin patch

Similarly, with Halloween approaching, it’s time to pick out some pumpkins and luckily, Britain has tons of patches brimming with squashes of all sizes, shapes and hues. The best pumpkin patches also have plenty of other attractions to keep the family entertained. At the Cardiff Halloween Festival (a 15 minute walk from Cardiff Bay train station) you can also enjoy ghostly games, live stage shows, axe throwing and fairground rides. Tulleys Pumpkin Farm in Crawley (a ten minute taxi or bus ride from Three Bridges station) has an eye watering one million pumpkins of all shapes and sizes to choose from – as well as street food, a pumpkin-themed bar and a ferris wheel. While Oldham’s Lancaster Park and Animal Farm, just across the road from Mills Hill train station, is a great family friendly option, with a Halloween Disco and animals petting as well as plenty of pumpkins.

Nearest station: Cardiff Bay, Three Bridges, Mills Hill

Enjoy great value British adventures by train

From stunning nature and the great outdoors, to culture, cuisine and incredible scenery, there’s no doubt Britain has it all in spades, and these unmissable adventures are just a simple, enjoyable train ride away. So there’s never been a better time to start planning some Great British getaways, from day trips to weekends away or a longer staycation.

With Railcard, whether you’re travelling solo or with a friend, on a couples weekend or off on holiday with the family, you can save on all sorts of train journeys around Great Britain. Railcard helps eligible travellers save a third off rail travel and for just £35 for the year, it pays for itself in no time. With nine different Railcards available, find the one for you at railcard.co.uk