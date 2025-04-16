The best places to see northern lights in the UK
The phenomenon will be lighting up the skies in 2025
For the best chance of watching the spectacular northern lights, many head to areas around the Arctic, such as Norway, Finland and Sweden. But as the world experiences heightened solar activity, there are many incredible spots around the UK to get a glimpse of the dancing lights.
According to experts, the sun has now entered its period of greatest activity, which means Brits could be seeing more colourful displays of the aurora borealis until the middle of next year. The current peak is expected to until mid-2025, according to the Royal Astronomical Society.
Our home star typically follows an 11-year-cycle, with periods of intense activity followed by a quiet phase.
During its active bursts, also known as solar maximum, the sun releases charged particles that travel through space at speeds of around one million miles per hour.
Some of the particles are captured by the Earth’s magnetic field and collide with oxygen and nitrogen atoms and molecules in the atmosphere.
These atoms and molecules then shed the energy they gained from the collision, emitting light at various wavelengths to create colourful displays in the night sky.
Whether you’re fascinated by the science or guided by its sheer beauty, don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy the wonders of the northern lights in the UK.
Read more: 7 of the best northern lights holidays in Norway
Best places to see the northern lights in the UK
Cairngorms National Park, Scotland
“The incredibly dark skies of the Cairngorms – largely free from the polluting glow of street and security lights – means it’s one of the few places in the UK where with just your eyes, you can witness some amazing treats,” says astronomer Paul Haworth. Home to rugged dramatic landscapes, Tomintoul and Glenlivet offer exceptional experiences for stargazers which is recognised by its International Dark Sky status.
Where to stay
What’s more of an immersion into the natural surroundings than a stay in a log cabin? Nestled in the Cairngorm National Park, Wigwam Holidays’ cabins offer an ideal springboard from which to explore the area, while their fire pits are an enticing way to watch the northern lights from your cabin deck in comfort.
Read more: 6 of the best walking holidays in Scotland for long-distance trails
Outer Hebrides, Scotland
A lack of light pollution makes it possible to see the Mirrie Dancers in action above islands like North Uist and Lewis if weather permits. But that’s not all; the Orion Nebula, Milky Way and the Andromeda galaxy can all be spotted with the naked eye. As winter draws in, days shrink giving more opportunities to study our universe. For expert tips, head to the Hebridean Dark Skies Festival on Lewis and Harris which hopes to return this year, featuring stargazing talks alongside theatre, live music and visual art performances.
Where to stay
Looking out over Stornoway Harbour, book a suite at Lews Castle for a chance to stay in the turrets of a renovated Gothic Revival-style castle. The storied building has housed nobility, those injured in the Second World War and students, but today it offers a luxury stay with glorious views over Stornoway.
Read more: Swap the North Coast 500 for this under-the-radar Scottish road trip
Ullapool, Ross-shire, Scotland
This former fishing village in a remote corner of the Western Highlands is a superb setting for northern lights photography. Snow-dusted peaks surround the area, sloping into red and ochre moorlands and a glittering blue sea. Little light pollution allows stars to shine brightly, while bars and restaurants open year-round provide plenty of places to warm up.
Where to stay
Choose from three rooms at The Dipping Lugger, each with marvellous views over Loch Broom. Mentioned by Michelin, the hotel’s restaurant flaunts the best of local produce, often including fresh seafood from Ullapool.
Read more: 8 of the best Scottish islands for rugged coastlines and picturesque villages
County Antrim, Northern Ireland
Witnessing the northern lights is memorable – but seeing it light up the ruins of a medieval castle is unforgettable. Photographers frequently flock to Dunluce Castle on the Antrim Coast, where displays have been impressive in the past couple of years. Visit Facebook group North Coast Aurora Watch for updates on when the lights will be at the peak.
Where to stay
Right on the seafront, The Marine Hotel in Ballycastle is a 30-minute drive away from Dunluce Castle. With frequent offers on rooms and family suites, the hotel offers a budget-friendly way to explore the seaside town and the rest of the dramatic coast.
Read more: The best places to see the northern lights around the world – and when to visit
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments