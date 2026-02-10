Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There have been several adaptations of Emily Brontë’s only published novel, Wuthering Heights, but the latest offering by director Emerald Fennell has promised to be one of the wildest yet.

One element that has remained a constant, however, is the placement within the “wily, windy moors” of Yorkshire.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi, playing Cathy and Heathcliff, were spotted filming in the Yorkshire Dales National Park for exterior shots.

Some filming also took place in Sky Studios in Elstree.

Whether or not you fall in love with the adaptation, Wuthering Heights is likely to make you yearn for a retreat to its dramatic setting.

Here’s everything you need to know about where the story was filmed.

Where was Wuthering Heights filmed?

Key scenes for Wuthering Heights were shot across the Yorkshire Dales National Park, specifically in places such as Swaledale, Arkengarthdale and Low Row.

Swaledale is considered one of the wildest and most unspoilt valleys in the region.

The River Swale is one of the fastest-rising flood rivers in England. The landscape is typified by hay meadows and stone field barns, which are traditional cow shelters associated with the agricultural heritage of the area.

open image in gallery Margot Robbie plays Catherine Earnshaw and Jacob Elordi plays Heathcliff ( Warner Bros )

Many of the hamlets and villages that surround the dale, such as Gunnerside, still carry the names given to them by Viking farmers that settled there over a thousand years ago.

Early scenes released from the film show Robbie in a wedding dress slowly walking along a lane in the area, while another scene offers a glimpse of the historic remains of the Old Gang lead smelting mill.

open image in gallery Swaledale served as the backdrop in some scenes ( Getty Images )

On the border of the dale, the village of Reeth, home to craft shops, pubs and cafes, became a base camp for the production.

Filming also took place in Arkengarthdale, the northernmost dale, which, before Wuthering Heights, was famous for being used in the title shots for All Creatures Great and Small.

open image in gallery Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie in Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights’ ( Warner Bros )

It is home to the moors Whaw and Booze, the latter of which was used as the backdrop in some shots for the film.

The tourist board for the West Yorkshire borough of Calderdale said that for one day in March 2025, the crew of over 200 people went to shoot scenes at Bridestones Moor, known for its unusually shaped, top-heavy stones overlooking the Calder Valley.

Where did the cast stay?

The tourist board said that the cast and crew stayed at the historic Holdsworth House in Halifax. The four-star hotel is a family-owned, Jacobean manor that offers individually-designed bedrooms and suites, as well as dining and afternoon tea. The manor says it has historic connections to the Brontë family and offers Brontë Country Escape packages.

Elsewhere, the cast also bedded down for two and a half weeks at Simonstone Hall in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

open image in gallery Robbie, Elordi and the crew stayed in Simonstone Hall ( Simonstone Hall )

Owner Jake Dinsdale told Conde Nast Traveller that Robbie and Elordi stayed in the largest “principal” rooms. The cast ran through scripts and shot post-production interviews onsite during the day.

“They had afternoon tea. They had some great meals together, a Sunday roast. We did some walks with them, and they enjoyed the outdoor fire pits on our terrace late into the night, chatting and laughing.

“We have some resident pigs, chickens, and peacocks. They really enjoyed those and having a flavour of the countryside. I think that the packages we put together with candlelit dinners, cosy nights, gorgeous views, nice interiors, and open fires aim to offer that same experience,” he told the magazine.

Where did Emily Brontë live?

Emily Brontë lived in Haworth, West Yorkshire, for most of her life (with brief stints elsewhere in the county and in Brussels).

open image in gallery Visit the Brontës’ hometown of Haworth ( Getty Images )

Emily, alongside her sisters, Charlotte and Anne, and brother Branwell, lived in the town’s parsonage with their vicar father. The vicarage is now the Brontë Parsonage Museum, which holds a vast collection of items owned by the family, such as writing desks, letters, clothes, furniture and more.

She drew inspiration from the moorland surrounding Haworth, in particular the (now-ruined) farmhouse of Top Withins. The building is thought to have been her model for Wuthering Heights and has been of interest to visiting Brontë fans since the book’s publication in 1847.

