Less than two hours from London, past the hilly crop fields and trendy English vineyards, Eastwell Manor is a place for curling up by the fire with a good book, extensive spa treatments and delicious locally sourced seasonal food

Location

Eastwell Manor is just off the M20, less than a two-hour drive from central London or five miles from Ashford International Station. Nestled in the ‘garden of England’, also known as Kent, it’s not far from the towns of Faversham and historical Canterbury. As far as the eye can see you are met with uninterrupted green hills and crop fields, giving a secluded and tranquil feeling. The grounds are well-manicured and colourful, with cheerful blossom trees, bold hydrangeas and hedges fit for Wonderland.

Vibe

open image in gallery An utterly charming Neo-Elizabethan manor house is the jewel of the hotel ( Ella Duggan )

The more contemporary separate buildings of the spa and mews are a short walk to the side of the manor house, the jewel of the estate. It looks straight out of The Tudors, despite only being 100 years old. The Neo-Elizabethan, ivy-coated manor house somehow manages to be extremely decadent – with stone courtyards, fireplaces and even turrets – while also feeling welcoming and cosy at the same time, helped by its more intimate size.

The service

open image in gallery Enter the hotel via a stone courtyard – bound to take you back in time ( Ella Duggan )

Staff are friendly, knowledgeable and personable, dotted across the estate, whether driving you to your room in the golf carts to describing the origins of every piece of fruit on the breakfast table. An old-school countryside community atmosphere runs through the halls, with many having worked at the hotel since they were teenagers.

If you have any questions about the history of the estate, staff are prepped with fun facts from William the Conqueror to Jane Austen and Queen Victoria. In the restaurant, asking for recommendations is encouraged, and when it comes to wine the manager is happy to select one based on your preferences. Reception and concierge staff answer phones within just one ring, with the former stocked with maps and information on local attractions; if you ask nicely, they may even tell you about the secret church by the lake.

Bed and bath

There are 74 rooms split between the mews (for spa break guests) and the manor house. The mews are a three-minute walk from the main building, located in the gardens towards the outdoor pool and spa facilities (making it much easier to dash for a swim in your fluffy white robe). Rooms have a cottage-like exterior with rosy red bricks, lush hedges and bushes by the front door, whereas inside you’ll find a more sleek and modern finish, with one room per floor to each block. Ground-floor mews guests get their own patio, complete with sunbeds, and the upstairs rooms get a better view of the gardens. Both have deep rolltop tubs, powerful rain showers and Elemis amenities in the bathrooms.

The most spacious of the mews rooms are the suites, which have generous living areas and Nespresso machines as well as the outdoor space. The decor, in keeping with the rural countryside surroundings, features old-school rotary telephones, velvet upholstery and paintings of majestic horses.

open image in gallery The ground-floor mews suites are in the centre of the pristine gardens ( Ella Duggan )

Each manor house room is named after a previous owner of the estate, and each has their own aesthetic communicating a different personality – from bright gold and decadent to moody red and sultry. The manor suites have grand four-poster beds and old-fashioned finishings such as canopies over the bed, candelabra light fixtures and decadent velvet curtains.Whereas the standard manor rooms offer a more modernised version, with neutral and clean colours (similar to the aesthetic of the mews). There are also rooms with bunk beds in the manor house, which could work well for families.

Food and drink

Eastwell is unlike Champneys’ other more wellness-focused resorts; if you want a pint and some chips, you can get them. The afternoon teas are a must when visiting thanks to some of what must be the best sausage rolls in southern England, with buttery pastry stuffed to the brim with well-seasoned, rich pork meat; they are made just down the road by local butchers, Bodiam Meats. While the petit fours were a little on the sickly side, the crispy yet fluffy vanilla-infused scones more than made up for it.

open image in gallery Fried scallop starter from the Gardenia restaurant’s seasonal and ever-changing menu ( Ella Duggan )

There’s an extensive cocktail list to peruse in the cosy bar room; the dirty gin martini is a highlight but bar staff are happy to make off-menu tipples, too. Sit back and sip in front of a roaring stone fireplace and antique chess boards. Managers in the Gardenia restaurant, which sits 82 covers for breakfast and dinner, will be happy to recommend from the wine list, which includes some delicious English wines from nearby vineyards Gusbourne and Westwell.

Expect rich and flavourful meat at dinner, such as a tender 10oz veal chop with fragrant black garlic purée and Madeira sauce, or the duck breast with poached Kentish cherries for an unexpected tangy yet balanced dish. All the meats are sourced from local farmers and butchers, vegetables were born a couple of fields over and the honey comes directly from the hotel’s own beehives. Even the water is pulled from the estate’s wells, which date back to the days of William the Conqueror.

Breakfast consists of a well-stocked continental spread alongside a short and simple a la carte menu of eggs Benedict, Florentine and fry-ups. While the portions lean to the small side, this meant it was possible to enjoy a full English without that familiar greasy slump. Satisfyingly salty bacon and herby sausages were complemented by fresh tomatoes and crispy, chewy sourdough.

Lunch is only served in the spa restaurant. The menu changes with the seasons, with hearty soups and Italian twists, such as butternut squash gnocchi with crispy sage and feta.

open image in gallery Enjoy some delicious cocktails by a roaring fire as you crush your opponents at a game of chess ( Ella Duggan )

Facilities

There is one sauna and one steam room but both are rather shoebox-sized. And while the indoor pool and hot tubs are nice, be aware the spa is on the noisy side. However, the list of treatments on offer is impressive and felt never-ending, with almost 100 different options available – ranging from seaweed wraps and reiki to acupuncture and hormone-balancing massages.

The outdoor pool area is a highlight; it looks like something out of a 1950s American country club. Tennis courts, croquet and boules are also available, as well as a helipad for those arriving in serious style.

open image in gallery The heated outdoor pool and accompanying hot tub make this space a delight all year round ( Ella Duggan )

Disability access

The hotel has fully accessible bedrooms in the mews, with side lifts and ramp access are available at the manor house.

Pet Policy

Pets are welcome if declared before booking and certain room restrictions apply.

Check-in / check-out

Check in from 3pm; check out by 11am (you can still enjoy the facilities – including the spa –past this time).

Family Friendly

Children are welcome at Eastwell Manor, although there are not any family-focused facilities or activities (such as creche or kids’ club). Children are not allowed in the spa but can use the outdoor pool under adult supervision.

At a glance

Best thing: The service. The staff are so memorable and packed full of personality.

Perfect for: Weekend escapes to escape city life.

Not right for: Families or spa snobs.

Instagram from: The pristine gardens, looking back at the manor.

Address: Eastwell Park, Boughton Lees, Ashford, Kent, TN25 4HR

Phone: 0343 224 1700

Website: champneys.com

