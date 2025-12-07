Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sixteen shipping containers, filled with fruit, plunged into the sea off the Isle of Wight, forcing a cruise ship to delay its departure.

The P&O Cruises vessel Iona, with a capacity for 5,200 holidaymakers, was due to depart Southampton on Saturday for a 14-day voyage to Spain, Portugal, and the Canary Islands. The incident left the ship stranded until it received clearance to sail Sunday lunchtime.

The Maritime Coastguard Agency (MCA) confirmed 16 containers fell from the cargo ship Baltic Klipper near the Nab Tower lighthouse off Bembridge around 6pm Saturday. No crew were injured. Eight containers held bananas, two plantain, one avocados, and five were empty.

Two containers have since washed ashore at Selsey, prompting a cordon. HM Coastguard confirmed it is "continuing to work with the relevant authorities after 16 containers went overboard from the cargo ship Baltic Klipper in the Solent on 6 December. This includes working with the vessel’s owners who are responsible for recovering the containers."

Coastguard rescue teams from Selsey and Littlehampton, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, and Sussex Police are in attendance. The public is urged to avoid the area and reminded that all wreck material found in the UK must be reported to HM Coastguard’s Receiver of Wreck; failure to declare items within 28 days is a legal offence.

