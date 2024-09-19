These 4 UK hotels have been named in a list of the world's best

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Four hotels in the UK have been named among the best in the world in 2024, with three in London.

Claridge’s in London took the 11th spot on the list of 50 of the world’s best hotels in 2024 by The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, which comprises of 600 anonymous leaders in the hotel industry, each chosen for their expert opinion and background in the hotel scene, who vote on hotels they have experience.

Located in the heart of Mayfair, this five-star stay opened in the mid-1800s and has made a name for itself as a staple on the London hotel scene, having entertained an eclectic mix of high society guests such as Queen Victoria, Winston Churchill and Audrey Hepburn.

Claridge’s was recognised for its ‘English eccentricity’ evident in its Art Deco style. As part of a renovation in 2022, many of the hotel’s suites were reimagined by various designers who were responsible for a few rooms each, giving every suite its own unique charm.

open image in gallery Claridge’s is regarded as one of the top hotels in London’s luxury accomodation scene ( Getty Images )

The hotel is also renowned for its cuisine, having hosted residencies of some of the most famous British chefs like Gordon Ramsay and Simon Rogan, and it was the newly-opened Claridge’s Restaurant that made it stand out in the rankings.

Raffles London at The OWO was not far behind Claridge’s at No.13 and also won an award for the highest new entry, having only opened its doors one year ago after eight years of renovation.

The hotel occupies a Grade II listed former Old War Office building, an Edwardian Baroque on Whitehall, often used by Winston Churchill during wartime.

Raffles caught the eye of voters due to its heritage interior design, having used the crimson uniforms of the Horse Guards’ Household Cavalry to inspire the fabrics and naming each of the 120 suites after some of the office’s greatest government official occupants.

open image in gallery Gleneagles in Scotland is known for having one of the top spas in the UK ( Courtesy of Gleneagles )

The only Scottish hotel on the list, and the only UK hotel outside of London, is Gleneagles, coming 41st in the rankings of the world’s best hotels.

Known for hosting professional golf competitions such as The Ryder Cup on its three championship courses, Gleangales is nestled away in the Scottish Southern Highlands, making it a luxury country getaway.

The other UK hotel making the list at No.46 is The Connaught, which is part of the same hotel group as Claridge’s, and is known for its refined elegance and vast collection of artworks, from Damien Hirst to Tadao Ando.

open image in gallery The Connaught took 46th spot on the list of the best hotels in the world ( Courtesy of The Connaught )

It has one of the most highly ranked bars in the world: the Connaught Bar is known for its martini trolley that is rolled up to guests so they can watch the cocktail being made before them, using house-distilled gin and customisable flavour notes.

These four high-ranking UK hotels make up almost a third of the best hotels in Europe, with the continent gaining 13 spots on the list altogether. Cheval Blanc Paris placed highest at number four out of all European hotels.

However, it was Capella Bangkok that was named the best in the world in 2024, joining 18 other hotels across Asia on the World’s Best Hotel 2024 list, making it the continent with the most hotels featured on the rankings.

