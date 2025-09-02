Will my anti-Trump stance cause trouble when I travel to the US?

Q We would like to travel to Arizona next month, but lots of social media posts say it’s not advised if you are anti-Trump on Facebook and X, which we are. Should we be concerned?

Carol H

A On the first day of his second presidency, Donald Trump issued an executive order demanding that the US Department of Homeland Security “vet and screen to the maximum degree possible all aliens who intend to be admitted”. That means you, me and all other prospective overseas visitors to America.

The travellers who could be put on the first plane home include those who “espouse hateful ideology”. Given the current political climate in the US, I surmise that could include anyone who has posted disobliging comments about the White House incumbent.

Most British travellers to the US use the Esta online permit. One question on the online application form asks for social media details. Completion of this section is optional. The US authorities say information found on social media could be used to “identify potential threats” and to “distinguish individuals of additional concern from those individuals whose information substantiates their eligibility for travel”. As far as I know, there is no penalty for leaving this section blank, and that is what I recommend you do.

There is a small chance that the Customs and Border Protection officer you encounter at the airport decides you should be taken to “secondary” – a separate area for individuals who are deemed worthy of further investigation. Your social media posts might then be investigated. As with travel to any country, obvious and direct criticism of the leader is unwise. There have been several widely reported cases in which people have been denied admission and sent home because of what they have posted on social media. But the US authorities insist these incidents are not related to criticism of the president, but rather because posts revealed ulterior motives beyond normal tourism.

open image in gallery Shopper’s paradise: North Laine in Brighton on a summer’s day ( Simon Calder )

Q Where is best for a midweek birthday treat day trip for a dear friend by rail from London, with a good lunch plus some light sightseeing and decent shopping? I was thinking York, but you may have better ideas?

Tracey Smith

A York would certainly fit the bill, being under two hours away from London King's Cross on the fastest trains and with a wealth of eating, sightseeing and shopping opportunities. For lunch, I recommend Lucia, with a bright and relaxed setting plus excellent food. The top sights, depending on your interests, comprise York Minster and the National Railway Museum. And within the walled city, there are plenty of independent shops. But I hesitate to endorse your first thought. Finding a day-return ticket for under £110 is tricky, and at that price you will need to specify a return train. And my other suggestions are at least as rewarding, as well as closer.

Bath is 75 minutes away, with a fare of £71.80 if you take the 10.30am or later train from Paddington; return on any service you like. Book a table in advance at Antica, close to Pulteney Bridge. For sights, choose from the Roman Baths and the Holburne Museum, and enjoy a soak on the rooftop of the Thermae Bath Spa.

Top of my list, though, is Brighton. First, it is ridiculously easy to reach from the capital, with fast (about an hour) and frequent trains. Take Thameslink from London St Pancras International or London Bridge for a day-return fare of just £23.80 (after 9.30am). Walk down from the station to the Royal Pavilion, the most beautiful palace in Europe. The Brighton Museum and Art Gallery, next door, is also worthwhile. For lunch, go slightly east to St James’s Street. You will be spoilt for choice, but I recommend Bistro Kemptown at no 109 for a special lunch. Afterwards, you could wander through the Lanes for some designer shopping – but I prefer the more alternative offering in the streets of North Laine, to the east of Brighton station.

Finally, if neither of you has a railcard, invest in a Two Together card to save one-third on the fares I have quoted.

open image in gallery Security and passport control at Antalya airport ( Getty )

Q Can you help me with something? I am currently at the departure gate at Bodrum airport in Turkey, waiting for a delayed flight. We have already been searched twice, and now, if I want to leave to go to the toilet, I have to be searched on re-entry. From the limited enquiries I have been able to make, the airport seems to blame the airline, which in turn says the UK government requires it. Can you shed any light on this disagreeable state of affairs?

Name supplied

A The background is that Turkey has had a long history of terrorist attacks, some of them aimed at tourists. The Foreign Office warns: “Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Turkey.”In 2017, the UK followed the US in imposing, at very short notice, a cabin-baggage ban on “large phones, laptops and tablets” in response to an alert about a possible attack on a civilian aircraft. This prohibition affected a number of north African and Middle Eastern countries as well. The ban was lifted soon afterwards, but additional security precautions are still in place for departures from Turkey and elsewhere.

The best summary is provided by Britain’s biggest budget airline, easyJet. It says: “Extra security measures currently being applied to flights from Turkey, Tunisia, Jordan, Morocco and Egypt to the UK.” The initial airport search is not regarded as sufficient for departures to the UK. Extra checks are conducted on entry to the departure gate area. A second search takes time and requires extra patience. “Make sure you arrive at the gate as soon as your gate is announced,” says easyJet.

There is a particular focus on electronic equipment; easyJet warns: “Please make sure your devices are charged, as you may be asked to turn them on during the security check. If you cannot turn on your device, you may be required to travel without it or place your item for safe carriage in the hold.”

As with all issues relating to aviation security, there is little that the authorities will say. I see little chance of any change to the rules in the near future.

Email your question to s@hols.tv or tweet @SimonCalder