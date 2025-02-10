Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I’ve visited Morocco to check into wellness retreats before, so this trip out to the northernmost tip of Africa isn’t my first visit. However, I’ve never set foot in Agadir – a location renowned for its surfing, pristine beaches and tranquil hotels replete with golf courses and yoga studios.

Agadir, one of Jet2holidays’ newest destinations in its wide range, is a short-haul flight from the UK and only one hour ahead, so if you’re embracing the slow travel trend, your sleep pattern won’t take too much of a hit. Plus you’ll step off the plane in four hours or less. Thanks to the attentive crew and VIP service on the plane, I arrive feeling rested and ready to enjoy what the Moroccan coastline has to offer.

Agadir typically enjoys temperatures between 21 and 28 degrees during the day and with more than 300 days of sunshine per year, it’s fast becoming a destination for those seeking a top up of vitamin D during the winter months. A stay in January takes me from the UK’s chilly climes to bright sunshine and cloudless skies in a matter of hours.The sight of palm trees, cacti and huge bursts of pink, red and lilac bougainvillea are enough to lift anyone’s mood. And on the ride to my hotel I’m able to enjoy the view from the window – an electric blue sky that stretches for miles out over the ocean like an optical illusion.

A place to retreat

We pull up to the four-star Paradis Plage Resort after our return transfer (included with my Jet2holiday) to be greeted by terracotta walls with pretty tile details and a courtyard of lush fig and orange trees. My balcony provides a gorgeous view of the sea and a soothing soundscape of waves gently meeting the shore. The suite smells of orange blossom and there’s an array of fresh fruit, almonds and sultanas on the table in hand-painted bowls.

Paradis Plage Resort is a surfing and yoga resort – one of many venues in Agadir that prides itself on catering to the wellness crowd. The hotel spa occupies the entire basement floor, and within hours of arriving, I’m lathered in argan oil having the knots in my shoulders thoroughly worked out by a talented therapist.

( Emilie Lavinia )

I’m told by hotel staff that during the high season, the beach is much busier. But at hotels like this, the guests aren’t usually sunning themselves with a cocktail in hand. They’re more likely to be up with the sun for a run along the sand or to scope out the waves for a pre-breakfast surf. This is a new kind of beach holiday, and one that I’m fully on board with as a wellness editor.

Like many of the other guests I commit to an early start, walking while it’s still dark and keen to see what’s in store at the sunrise yoga class. I’m surprised at how moving I find the experience. Karsten, our teacher, makes the session one of the highlights of the trip. He throws open the doors of the studio so we can hear the waves hit the beach and grins, asking us to bring all our positive feelings from this class home with us as we stretch and hold while the sun climbs over the water.

Later on I’m asked to stand in the middle of the room and have twenty strangers assess my downward dog. Back in London, this might have seemed like an odd ritual, but here, it’s reframed as an act of communion and a chance to shake off your inhibitions. I laugh through the experience and actually enjoy the helpful pointers I’m given – the vibes are good here.

Staying on a half-board basis meant that all breakfasts and evening meals were included. I made the most of that after the class, enjoying a healthy breakfast of apricots dipped in yogurt and fresh mint tea poured from a great height – this is apparently the only way to serve tea in Morocco. I’m told later by my guide Youssef that the foam from a lengthy pour protects the tea from sand, dust and bacteria.

“If you hand a Moroccan person a glass of tea with no foam, they’ll tell you to drink it.” he says.

By the time I leave, I’m a pro at the Saharan pour and I’ve earnt my stripes. My gut is also feeling pretty happy thanks to the soothing properties of the stewed mint leaves. During my stay on a half-board basis, I also feast on locally grown vegetables, fresh oranges and figs and plenty of Morocco’s healthiest and most delectable exports: argan oil and saffron.

Fans of freshly baked bread are guaranteed to enjoy the warm round loaves of khubz baked in clay ovens and of course, you can’t visit Morocco without sampling couscous and tagine.

During my stay at Paradis Plage Resort I’m also able to enjoy a range of smoothies and mocktails from the hotel’s two restaurants. On my first night I opt for a detox cocktail on the beach under twinkling lights and night two sees me polish off a virgin colada. You can drink alcohol if you want to, but it’s good to know that more venues are offering low and no menus for guests who might want to swerve booze and wake up feeling fresh.

Activities abound

Waking up with a clear head is just what the doctor ordered because while in Agadir I’m going to be surfing for the first time. I’m a bit nervous at first, but my instructor puts my mind at ease, telling me that the coastline of Agadir is the best place in the world to learn to surf. “There are no rocks, there’s no coral, it’s just soft sand all the way out” he tells me. And he’s right.

The water is warm enough in a wetsuit even in January too. Surfers flock here for the perfect waves and the endless stretches of sand. My instructor tells me this coastline is favoured by pro surfers as well, and points out the most popular spots for competitive athletes. Going with Jet2holidays also makes it easier to take your own board (if it’s no bigger than 300 cm and you pre-book it), if you happen to be a committed surfer. Though for me, renting one worked just as well for my first attempt.

I hadn’t considered Morocco as a particularly key destination for extreme sports but once again I’m surprised by the opportunities to be active. So I head for the Saharan dunes to try my hand at sandboarding.

( Emilie Lavinia )

We pass rows of quad bikes, camper vans filled with wetsuit-clad surfers and clusters of houses painted in kaleidoscopic colours before we reach an open stretch of sand free of argan bushes. The sun beats down at a cool 22 degrees in mid January so sunscreen is a must before we set out into the desert.

We walk through canyons filled with shells – these tunnels are a remnant of an ancient riverbed leading to the sea – and the air is cool. Then it’s up the dunes to be rewarded with views that are well worth the climb. The sea and sky meet in front of us and camels plod by as we find the best dunes to slide down on a snowboard.

Back at the hotel, I check in with the on-site personal trainer to stretch. We then focus on a little light cardio and I enjoy the well-equipped outdoor gym space banked by palm trees and the ocean.

City of serenity

You’ll need a pretty varied wardrobe in Agadir. Swimwear, activewear, something for the beach, the evenings, extreme sports, exploring local villages, the desert and more. Luckily, Jet2holidays (for Agadir getaways) and Jet2CityBreaks (for Marrakech trips) packages both include 22kg of hold baggage and 10kg hand luggage when you book, so you can pack with peace of mind.

A far more modern location than say Marrakech or Casablanca, Agadir plays host to sunny golf courses, beachfront hotels and shining white houses which dazzle in the sun, earning the location its nickname – the White City.

Set between the blue Atlantic Ocean and the Atlas Mountains, Agadir feels ultra-relaxed and buzzes with anticipation and hidden opportunities.

The medina and market stalls are worth visiting for local crafts and tasty snacks but it’s really the endless stretch of golden sand that draws visitors here more than anything else. A haven for wellness travellers hit by the sun all year round, you’d be hard pressed to find a better spot to meditate, surf, swim, stretch or melt onto a massage table.

Visit Jet2holidays for full details on flights and hotel packages to Agadir. They also have plenty of new destinations for Summer 2025, including the Costa Verde in Portugal, Amalfi Coast in Italy, and Pula and Istrian Coast in Croatia.