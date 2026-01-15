Here are some cities that have the longest days to make for a better January holiday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As the festive cheer fades, many in Britain brace for the bleak depths of winter. Yet, for those seeking an escape from the January blues, the new year presents a prime opportunity for a dose of winter sun.

While the northern hemisphere shivers, the southern half of the globe basks in the height of summer. Destinations such as Melbourne and Dubai offer enticing options, from vibrant city breaks to luxurious beach holidays.

Further afield, Buenos Aires promises South American warmth, and Ho Chi Minh City delivers unique Southeast Asian charm. Closer to home, perennial favourites like Barbados and Tenerife remain ideal for a relaxing, sun-drenched getaway.

Half of the world is basking in the high 20Cs as we hide away in sub-zeros, so we’ve narrowed down some of the best destinations for a warm January trip.

Where is hot in January?

1. Buenos Aires, Argentina

open image in gallery January is roughly the middle of summer in Buenos Aires ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in January: 25C

25C Hours of sunshine per day: 9

Known as the ‘Paris of South America’, Buenos Aires is an eclectic capital city that still houses remnants of its country’s often complicated history. Architecturally, it is far more similar to a European city than a South American one, a characteristic seen in buildings like the Teatro Opera or the Beaux-Arts Kirchner Cultural Centre.

Culturally, however, Buenos Aires is the centre of the vibrant, energetic Argentinian way of life. By day, the streets of districts like Palermo, Almagro and San Telmo hum with the chaotic activity of eager tourists, local football fans and alfresco cafe terraces, while at night the equally frenzied nightlife is on show through the Latin music blasted out of bar speakers and the proliferation of intense tango shows.

2. Barbados

open image in gallery Barbados is in the middle of its dry season during January ( Getty Images )

Average temperature in January: 26C

26C Hours of sunshine per day: 9

This beautiful Caribbean island has long-term links with the UK, making it a perennially popular destination with Brits from winter through to the height of summer. Expect highs of around 29C, bone-white sands and turquoise waters afront grandiose resorts.

The western shores of the Platinum Coast are where the most luxurious resorts are based, while parts of the eastern coast around the town of Bathsheba are the most famed surf areas on the island. Towards the south, Carlisle Bay contains several shipwrecks that have become renowned scuba diving spots.

A handful of inland areas are also worth exploring if you want to make the most of your visit here. Discover a slice of history at the Mount Gay rum distillery, or head to the capital, Bridgetown, a thriving city of rum shacks and shopping streets. High-end Holetown is where you’ll find the best international cuisine and luxury brands, while Oistins, a smaller fishing town in the south, hosts a weekly ‘Fish Fry’ event featuring hours of music and partying alongside local vendors and food stalls.

3. Tenerife, Spain

open image in gallery Tenerife lies off the coast of Morocco ( Getty Images )

Average temperature in January: 19C

19C Hours of sunshine per day: 6

The warmest destination in Europe provides just the right amount of winter sun, with weather that will allow entire days on the beach while rarely getting too warm – average highs will be around 20C. Head to the southern coastal areas like Los Cristianos and Playa de las Americas for a fly-and-flop holiday, where dozens of resorts cater to different types of holidaymakers with activities like watersports, snorkelling and scuba diving.

Alternatively, choose somewhere closer to Santa Cruz, the island capital, to explore the best of its nature. The northern coast contains several striking black beaches, as well as the impressive artificial beach at Teresitas, while Mount Teide National Park is a land of rugged red terrain and scenic hiking trails that also contain the highest peak in Spain.

4. Dubai, UAE

open image in gallery Dubai’s first skyscraper was built in 1979 ( Getty Images )

Average temperature in January: 20C

20C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

The UAE’s best-known city has become a glitzy desert metropolis since the discovery of its oil reserves in 1966. It now contains a variety of modern sights – from the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, to the enormous Dubai Mall or impressive built-up areas like the Marina – and extensive heritage districts such as Dubai Creek and the historic Al Fahidi neighbourhood, alongside a series of beautiful souks.

Highs in January will peak at around 24C, meaning that beach areas like Jumeirah, JBR or Kite Beach can all be enjoyed during the day without experiencing the summer’s sweltering temperatures. The surrounding desert is worth exploring too, with activities like dune buggying and camping in traditional Bedouin campsites popular among tourists.

5. Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

open image in gallery Ho Chi Minh City was formerly known as Saigon ( Getty Images )

Average temperature in January: 27C

27C Hours of sunshine per day: 8

Vietnam’s second city sits in the southern end of the country, around 1,000 miles south of the capital, Hanoi. The economic heart of the country, the sprawling metropolis is known for its lively, often hectic, way of life – a city that combines the best bits of Vietnam’s past and present.

Whether you tour on a scooter or sample Vietnamese delights at a street food market, the buzz of activity – and likely traffic – is palpable throughout the city. The Chinese Quarter and District 1 – where many of the main sights, such as the Opera House and Notre Dame Cathedral, are located – are testament to the influence of their Asian neighbours and the colonial French period, with Dong Khoi Street the city’s main thoroughfare and Bui Vien a popular area for tourists and backpackers. Attractions include the Ho Chi Minh Museum, the Cao Dai Great Temple and Cold War-era Cu Chi tunnels; it is best to explore over a couple of days, as highs can reach 32C.

6. Melbourne, Australia

open image in gallery Many of Melbourne’s top sights are concentrated in the Central Business District ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in January: 21C

21C Hours of sunshine per day: 10

Australia’s second-largest city may take longer to get to for Brits, but a combination of excellent January weather – you can expect highs of around 27C – and a fusion of sports venues, restaurants, nightlife and art galleries, makes this southern city a must-visit. Melbourne is home to some of Australia’s highlights, including the city’s Cricket Ground, the National Gallery and the region-dedicated Melbourne Museum. The Australian Open is also held here every January.

Consistently ranked as one of the world’s most liveable cities, Melbourne is underpinned by a somewhat European atmosphere, visible throughout areas like its Central Business District and the beachfront of St Kilda, with the Royal Botanic Gardens also offering a dose of UK-related history. It’s brimming with other subtle highlights, from the array of hidden bars and food spots to amazing outdoor and indoor art and a series of impressive architectural highlights, such as the towering skyscrapers that define its skyline and historic buildings like Flinders Street Station.

