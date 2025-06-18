The new luxury hotel drawing tourists to one of the driest places in the world

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rising in a perfect pyramid between the borders of Chile and Bolivia, the Licancabur volcano has for centuries drawn pilgrims to its crater, where ancient civilisations sought communion with their ancestors. Even today, its mystical allure remains undeniable, casting a powerful spell over the surrounding, otherworldly landscape.

This majestic Andean giant now forms the dramatic focal point for guests at Tierra Atacama, a luxury hotel recently unveiled following a $20 million refurbishment.

Nestled in San Pedro de Atacama, the gateway to northern Chile’s highland desert region – a realm of geological wonders and one of the driest places on Earth – the property masterfully blends exhilarating adventures with comfort and relaxation.

Here’s why the Tierra Atacama stands out as one of the smartest and most invigorating places to stay in one of the driest places on earth.

The look and feel

Decked in wood and warm colours, rooms have the feel of a cosy cabin. Working with the property’s original footprint, built on a former cattle corral, designer Carolina Delpiano has created the perfect sanctuary for relaxation after a day of adventure. All rooms feature thoughtful touches ranging from aesthetic to practical – including artwork inspired by the cosmos and handy humidifiers to combat the Atacama’s dry air.

Promising to be the most luxurious accommodation in the region, Tierra’s four new suites are works of beauty. An ethanol-powered fireplace suspended from the ceiling begs to be lit even on warm nights, creating a soothing and welcoming space.

open image in gallery A new suite at Tierra Atacama. ( Tierra/PA )

An outdoor patio with plunge pool also features a pop-up fireplace, with views facing Licancabur volcano. A pergola can be closed for shade during the day or opened to reveal stars at night.

In the main dining area, black wooden ceilings replicate a dark sky, and a floor paved with Travertine marble – all sourced from a local quarry – was inspired by the region’s famous gleaming white salt flats.

Fabulous food

Although overshadowed by its neighbours, Chilean cuisine is having a moment and Tierra’s chefs do a fantastic job of showcasing the bright, zingy and refreshing flavours which characterise dishes.

Endemic to the Andean altiplano, aromatic shrub rica rica makes an appearance in ice cream and cocktails along with the sweet caramel-like fruit from chanar trees.

open image in gallery The bar at Tierra Atacama. ( Tierra/PA )

Every few days, a barbecue is prepared outdoors and served on a long table crafted with wood reclaimed from a sunken boat found in Chile’s Pucon region. A large stone oven is used to prepare pizzas which would easily get the thumbs up from an Italian.

Although wines and spirits form part of the menu, a good selection of mocktails makes it much easier to reduce alcohol intake and boost hydration – recommended for avoiding headaches and sickness at Atacama’s giddy high altitudes.

Spa and wellness

Dry air and hot temperatures can wreak havoc on the body, but endless space and big horizons make desert regions the perfect place to unwind.

Meaning ‘water’ in the local Aymara language, the onsite Uma spa is an oasis of pools, hot tubs and hydrotherapy stations – including the only indoor heated pool in the region – all fed by the property’s onsite well. To combat water wastage, all grey water is recycled and used in the gardens.

open image in gallery The Uma spa at Tierra Atacama. ( Tierra/PA )

Alongside a menu of treatments, the spa also offers a selection of rituals and journeys. A steam room session, facial and massage are combined with cryotherapy – a new addition to the spa. The culmination of a relaxing two-hour session topped with a touch of meditation and breathwork, immersion in an ice bath on an outdoor terrace is the ideal solution for easing tired and swollen limbs while also attacking cellulite.

The hotel’s head gardener doubles as a yoga teacher offering daily classes. Promising a calming of the mind and connection with the surroundings, two-hour nature bathing sessions are also held onsite.

Star-studded attractions

At night, skies above San Pedro explode with a glittering array of constellations. Most hotels offer trips to external observatories, but Tierra has gone one step further by setting up a scope in their spacious light pollution-free backyard.

open image in gallery Teirra Atacama's outdoor pool. ( Tierra/PA )

Wrapped in blankets, guests can sit in an amphitheatre with a glass of Carmenere while listening to experts share scientific facts about space along with entertaining stories. Best of all, it won’t take you lightyears to get to bed.

Outdoor adventure

Opportunities for adventure are endless in Atacama, but navigating local regulations, avoiding crowds and managing acclimatisation to high altitudes does require careful consideration.

All guests have the chance to plan a personal itinerary with Tierra’s guiding team and join group tours. Anyone staying in the suites or apartments has access to a personal guide and driver, allowing greater flexibility for timings and more opportunities for spontaneous detours.

open image in gallery An excursion to Atacama's flamingo-filled salt flats. ( Tierra/PA )

Highlight activities include treks through the cacti-strewn Guatin Gatchi Valley, sunset at the Cejar Lagoon and an early morning expedition to see the steaming Tatio Geysers.

How to plan your trip

Rooms start from £1,385 per night for two people, including transfers, accommodation, all meals, open bar, daily excursions, use of Uma spa facilities. Book through tierrahotels.com or with IATA accredited specialist tour operators.