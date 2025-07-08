Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Norwegian Cruises cancels 4 months of sailings. Here are the itineraries impacted

41 Caribbean sailings have been canceled for 2026–2027 winter season

Erin Keller
In Ohio
Tuesday 08 July 2025 12:29 EDT
Some Norwegian cruises between November 2026 and March 2027 have been canceled.
Some Norwegian cruises between November 2026 and March 2027 have been canceled.

Norwegian Cruise Line has canceled 41 Caribbean sailings scheduled for the 2026–2027 winter season due to a major fleet redeployment.

The affected cruises include all voyages aboard the Norwegian Breakaway, originally planned to depart from San Juan between November 8, 2026 and March 28, 2027. It also impacts all sailings on the Norwegian Prima, which was set to operate out of New Orleans from November 15, 2026 to March 28, 2027, USA Today reports.

In total, 21 Breakaway and 20 Prima sailings have been canceled. The redeployment swaps the ships' homeports to better match capacity and demand, according to a letter sent to guests and travel partners Monday.

Norwegian is offering full refunds and a 10 percent future cruise credit valid through 2027.
Norwegian is offering full refunds and a 10 percent future cruise credit valid through 2027.
The Breakaway will relocate to New Orleans to serve Western Caribbean routes, while the Prima will reposition to San Juan to operate Southern Caribbean itineraries.

NCL has assured affected passengers of a full refund and is offering a 10 percent future cruise credit valid on any sailing through December 31, 2027.

Rebooking opportunities on the alternate ship for identical itineraries will open on August 8, 2025, giving customers a chance to salvage similar cruise plans.

