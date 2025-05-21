Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There's downsizing – then there's this.

Step inside what could be the world's smallest home on wheels.

The living space measures just 21 square feet – which is three feet by seven feet – but the creator, YouTuber Levi Kelly, has managed to squeeze in all the mod cons you'd need for a comfortable night or two.

The features of this camper truck include a shower, toilet, bed, sink, running water and solar power.

open image in gallery This fully functional camper, built by YouTuber Levi Kelly, has a living space measuring just three by seven feet ( Levi Kelly )

open image in gallery The features include a shower, toilet, bed, sink, running water and solar power ( Levi Kelly )

open image in gallery When seated on the portable toilet, taller users can poke their head into a bubble window ( Levi Kelly )

The wood-frame living quarters perch on the back of an imported Japanese 1998 4x4 Honda Acty pickup truck, which Levi spent $9,000 upgrading to a tiny home.

Levi, who lives in Hillsboro, Ohio, reveals that the shower system works by attaching the hose to the faucet in the sink – fed by a five-gallon water container – and threading it through the open window and hooking it onto the side of the camper.

The flushing portable toilet, meanwhile, is small enough to be used inside, with a bubble window in the roof available for taller users to poke their head into.

open image in gallery Levi told The Independent: 'I would be willing to stay in it indefinitely if I were a single man' ( Levi Kelly )

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t_HjSaoo_CY

Levi, who has amassed over 730,000 subscribers on YouTube, points out that the camper also features "the smallest wood stove on the market" and a fan that blows air through ventilation slates.

You can cook inside, too, thanks to a portable cooker that slides under the bed when it's not in use.

Levi admits that if you're taller than 5ft 10in, you may not be very comfortable on the bed (which converts from a bench), but describes the set-up as "genuinely cozy".

And he told The Independent: "I would be willing to stay in it indefinitely if I were a single man.

"Is it better than a home? In most cases no, but I can go where typical homes can't.

"I haven't stayed in it longer than a night, so maybe my opinion would change quickly."

The truck can reach 60mph with the (removable) camping unit on the back, and Levi said that while it's not available to rent, he will be selling it.