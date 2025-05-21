Is this the world’s smallest mobile house? Inside the tiny home on wheels that’s just 7-feet long (but has a toilet and shower)
The camper truck has been created at a cost of around $9,000 by YouTuber Levi Kelly
There's downsizing – then there's this.
Step inside what could be the world's smallest home on wheels.
The living space measures just 21 square feet – which is three feet by seven feet – but the creator, YouTuber Levi Kelly, has managed to squeeze in all the mod cons you'd need for a comfortable night or two.
The features of this camper truck include a shower, toilet, bed, sink, running water and solar power.
The wood-frame living quarters perch on the back of an imported Japanese 1998 4x4 Honda Acty pickup truck, which Levi spent $9,000 upgrading to a tiny home.
Levi, who lives in Hillsboro, Ohio, reveals that the shower system works by attaching the hose to the faucet in the sink – fed by a five-gallon water container – and threading it through the open window and hooking it onto the side of the camper.
The flushing portable toilet, meanwhile, is small enough to be used inside, with a bubble window in the roof available for taller users to poke their head into.
Levi, who has amassed over 730,000 subscribers on YouTube, points out that the camper also features "the smallest wood stove on the market" and a fan that blows air through ventilation slates.
You can cook inside, too, thanks to a portable cooker that slides under the bed when it's not in use.
Levi admits that if you're taller than 5ft 10in, you may not be very comfortable on the bed (which converts from a bench), but describes the set-up as "genuinely cozy".
And he told The Independent: "I would be willing to stay in it indefinitely if I were a single man.
"Is it better than a home? In most cases no, but I can go where typical homes can't.
"I haven't stayed in it longer than a night, so maybe my opinion would change quickly."
The truck can reach 60mph with the (removable) camping unit on the back, and Levi said that while it's not available to rent, he will be selling it.
