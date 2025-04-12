Forget cat cafes, at this Florida establishment patrons can mingle with Capybara

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Move over, cats and dogs, there's a new "it" animal in town, and it's making a splash in America's oldest city.

At The Capybara Cafe in St. Augustine, Florida, visitors can now spend quality time with the internet's favourite giant rodents: capybaras.

Tucked away behind a real estate office, this unique cafe offers an up-close-and-personal experience with these gentle giants. Forget lattes and cappuccinos, here the main attraction is the chance to hand-feed corn on the cob to these furry creatures, shower them with scratches, and even have them clamber into your lap.

"You give them lots of scratches and love," explains Stephanie Angel, the cafe's founder, who opened its doors late last year. "A lot of times they’ll climb on your lap because they’re very used to people, and if you’re really good at giving scratches, they’ll actually fall over. So that’s always our goal – to get them so comfortable that they fall over."

Since opening its doors in October in downtown St. Augustine, near the Flagler College campus, hundreds of animal lovers have visited the site to give the capybaras head scratches. Reservations are booked several months in advance by patrons like Leah Macri, who recently visited the northeast Florida location from Orlando with her daughter.

“Their fur kind of feels like straw a bit,” Macri said.

open image in gallery A skunk crawls by a capybara at he Capybara Cafe in St. Augustine ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

After entering a reception area with couches and an open pen of baby chicks, visitors are escorted into a smaller room in groups of a half dozen or so people. Blankets are placed over their laps, and three capybaras are brought into the room. Other animals like a skunk, wallaby and armadillo are also introduced into the room, and they crawl among the humans and into their laps. The cost is $49 per person for a half-hour encounter, and $99 for an hour-long encounter that involves the other animals.

Even though she had come for the capybaras, Macri enjoyed holding the armadillo the most.

“He was the cuddly, like the best. He was just the softest,” she said. “He was just very sweet.”

The capybara — a semi-aquatic South American relative of the guinea pig — is the latest in a long line of “it” animals to get the star treatment in the United States. During last year's holiday shopping season, shoppers could find capybara slippers, purses, robes and bath bombs. Axolotls, owls, hedgehogs, foxes and sloths also had recent turns in the spotlight.

The web-footed capybaras can grow to more than 4 feet (1.2 meters) long and weigh well north of 100 pounds (45 kilograms).

Several zoos and wildlife parks across the U.S. offer encounters with capybaras, but Angel said none of them provide the intimacy with the animals that visitors get at the Capybara Cafe.

open image in gallery An armadillo at the cafe ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Angel said she plans to open another capybara cafe across the state in St. Petersburg, Florida, soon. The St. Augustine location doesn't sell coffee or hot food, like a cafe implied in its name, but it does sell capybara-themed T-shirts, coffee mugs and stuffed animals.

The cafe was created to financially support the Hastings, Florida-based nonprofit Noah's Ark Sanctuary Inc., an animal refuge, Angel said.

Chris Cooper, who visited the Capybara Cafe with his wife, was surprised at how rough and coarse the capybaras' hair was.

“And I wasn't expecting how affectionate they were,” said Cooper, who drove up 157 miles (253 kilometers) from Weeki Wachee to see the critters. “They enjoyed the hands-on rubs.