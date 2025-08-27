Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“I haven’t left Maadi in months,” one local told me as he sipped a coffee in a leafy green cafe in the heart of the vibrant Egyptian neighbourhood. I could see why — the customary chaos of Cairo feels like a distant memory among the relaxing, tree-lined streets of Maadi.

Located just a stone's throw away from downtown Cairo, the southern suburb of Maadi is brimming with hip coffee shops and vintage architecture that evokes a warm, nostalgic feel. It’s lush and green, sitting in stark contrast to the dusty yellows I’d come to associate with the rest of the sprawling city. Most who visit Maadi love it.

Here, expats and locals meander between charming cafes, boutique supermarkets, community spaces and outdoor areas, all within an area free from the endless traffic and street vendors that clog the city elsewhere. It’s also where you’ll find the embassies, NGO buildings and international schools tucked among sleepy residential streets full of towering trees — which, admittedly, invites a more upscale cohort.

For tourists visiting Egypt’s capital, a few days exploring the must-see sights, from the bustling Pyramids to the newly opened Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM), is enough to tire anyone out. The dusty, chaotic and demanding nature of exploring Cairo is indeed part of the fun. However, for those looking to unwind and discover a more modern, rejuvenated pace of life, a few days in Maadi offers the perfect respite. Make no mistake, it is still Egypt — a distant honk will remind you of that — but it’s also the perfect place to discover a different side of the capital. It’s less about sightseeing and more about recharging. Here are the things you shouldn’t miss.

open image in gallery A local food store in the neighbourhood ( Tamara Davison / The Independent )

Yoga classes at Osana Family Wellness

Set in a picturesque villa with a large garden, Osana Family Wellness is a hub for those seeking relaxation and rejuvenation in the heart of Maadi.

There’s a cafe for those who want to co-work over a healthy breakfast, a boutique selling local goodies (including the Egyptian sustainable clothing brand Up Fuse), and a schedule packed with holistic activities. There’s even a play area and green space for the little ones. It’s an all-around community feel to everything happening there.

Famed for its yoga and Pilates classes, Osana’s beautiful, air-conditioned, dark-wood studio opens out at both ends onto a view of the gardens, creating an oasis-like ambience. The classes also come equipped with high-quality yoga mats and gear, as well as a network of skilled instructors to match. “It’s Cairo’s yoga hub; authentic, earthy and the best place to go,” Moe Tarek, one of Osana’s yoga instructors, told me.

open image in gallery Moe Tarek teaches students at Osana Wellness ( Tamara Davison / The Independent )

Switch off with one of Cairo’s best massages

What better way to switch off after a busy day of sightseeing than booking a relaxing massage? Aroka Healing Centre has two locations in Maadi and boasts some of the best massages you’ll find in the capital. The centre specialises in Thai massages and traditional healing, and many of its therapists hail from Thailand, bringing authentic techniques and knowledge with them.

Aroka’s Maadi Degla branch is situated in a quiet corner of the neighbourhood and offers spacious massage rooms, as well as a relaxing outdoor space. Enjoy a complimentary ginger tea after your treatment and fully immerse yourself in the calmness of your surroundings.

The centre’s deep tissue massage is just as good, and while it’s not necessarily the most budget-friendly, it’s worth it — the centre’s schedule gets booked up fast.

open image in gallery Aroka Healing Centre offers some of the best massages and treatments in the city ( Tamara Davison / The Independent )

Art and farmers' markets at CSA

The Community Services Association (also known as CSA) is a community hub located in Maadi, featuring a weekly schedule of events and numerous hangout spaces. Founded by the wife of the American ambassador several decades ago, the venue’s goal was to “foster inclusive multicultural community participation” by creating a space known for “wellness, arts, education, recreation and celebration, for personal and collective growth and integration”.

Step into CSA on any sunny morning, and you’ll see locals catching up over a Floating Cups coffee and families enjoying an acai bowl while cooling down in front of a giant outdoor fan.

Set in yet another vast villa, the CSA building is home to cafes, a ‘Gourmet Egypt’ market, boutique stores and wellness spaces, and is open to the entirety of Maadi. There’s outdoor seating lining the outskirts of the building, as well as regular events, such as a local farmers' market, where you can stock up on delicious snacks and fresh fruits.

open image in gallery A farmers’ market at CSA, which is home to coffee shops, wellness spaces and boutiques ( Tamara Davison / The Independent )

Work up a sweat at The Field

Those who like to stay active during their holiday will find that Maadi isn’t short of fitness activities. Whether you’re a gymgoer or just fancy going on a morning run through the empty tree-lined streets, there’s something for everyone.

A standout fitness centre among locals in the neighbourhood is The Field Maadi, a community space that encourages its visitors to stay active through a wealth of high-energy activities. The sports centre boasts tennis and padel courts, as well as some top-notch facilities where you can get your heart rate pumping while making the most of a social atmosphere where you can play alongside others in the community.

open image in gallery Ratio's Bakery is a popular spot for pastries, breads, and sweet treats ( Tamara Davison / The Independent )

Discover a pretty cafe

Sometimes you don’t need a plan, and Maadi is a perfect place for that, too. The neighbourhood boasts enough speciality coffee shops to quench the thirst of all caffeine lovers and lots of cute streets where you can marvel at the buildings and greenery.

Simply meandering through the quiet, leafy neighbourhood on foot will undoubtedly lead you to a cosy cafe and an impromptu, sun-filled break where you can sip coffee, people-watch, and muse over a good book.

Local favourites include the highly recommended Ratios Bakery, which is always buzzing with people queuing up for fresh pastries, breads, and sweet treats. There’s also Carmel California, a picturesque brunch spot tucked away on the first floor of a bustling building filled with cafes and bars. For a quieter experience, KMT House offers a peaceful garden setting where you can unwind and recharge over a cup of coffee.

