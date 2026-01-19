Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A reader recently asked our travel correspondent, Simon Calder, which airports in the world he would describe as his least favourite.

Based on multiple journeys over the past year, Simon chose Manchester Terminal 3 as his least liked UK aviation hub.

“Before the budget airlines blossomed, T3 was a calm and organised location devoted largely to British Airways and its well-heeled customers. Now, it is heaving with Ryanair passengers (all other airlines having upped and left for Terminal 2),” he said.

“I am a proud member of that tribe. But until the much-needed refurbishment of the ageing complex is complete, there are simply too many of us to make it an enjoyable experience.”

Elsewhere in Europe, he named and shamed Paris CDG and Madrid. “I literally go out of my way to avoid changing planes at either,” Simon revealed. “Coming and going, each has a confusing multiplicity of terminals plus gruelling public transport links. Major capitals should deliver much more.”

However, when expanding the net worldwide, Simon said that there is “nowhere more miserable than New York JFK”.

open image in gallery Simon tries to avoid changing planes at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport ( Getty Images )

“Flying from Kennedy airport always seems marred by absurdly long queues (“We are 30th in line for departure …”). But arrival is worse. After the aircraft touches down, my heart continues to sink because I know clearing US Customs and Border Protection will prove grim,” he said.

When discussing his thoughts with The Independent’s travel desk, we started to delve into our opinions on some of the worst airports we have encountered.

Senior travel writer Natalie Wilson declared that her most disliked airport has to be Václav Havel Airport Prague Terminal 1 after a recent trip to the Czech capital.

“In Terminal 1 of Prague’s international airport, you pass through passport control first – for me in October, a painful process riddled with Entry/Exit System teething issues – then go through standard security checks at your departure gate, so say goodbye to your liquids,” Natalie told us.

open image in gallery Natalie was not impressed with Prague’s lack of water fountains ( Getty Images )

“On the other side, empty vending machines and no water fountain make for what I imagine would be a very dehydrated delay.”

Meanwhile, travel writer Amelia Neath explained that while there are worse out there, none of the Greek airports are anything to write home about.

“Flying back to the UK from Rhodes in 2023 sticks in my mind for all the wrong reasons,” she said. “The signs to the gates were hard to follow, and the terminal was too small to cope with the large amounts of tourists, making for an overwhelming experience.”

open image in gallery Amelia says that Rhodes airport is not anything special ( Getty Images )

“We made the mistake of heading through passport control before buying anything to eat, leaving us only with the option of buying an overpriced sandwich and bitter coffee at the gate.”

Somewhat of a controversial take, global travel editor Annabel Grossman explained her disdain for Singapore Changi airport, a base so beloved it's often considered a destination to visit in itself.

“Hear me out here,” Annabel instructed us. “I know Singapore Changi is meant to be the best airport in the world, and I get it. Among the many attractions, there’s a rooftop cactus garden, a giant play structure, a trampoline in the sky, a climbing centre and a butterfly wall. It’s impressive.”

open image in gallery While beloved by many, Annabel does not see what the fuss is all about at Shanghai Changi airport ( Getty Images )

“But do we really need all this in an airport? Every time I pass through Singapore airport, I feel an overwhelming pressure to do things. I should wander through the canopy garden, gaze at the waterfall, admire the ‘crystal cloud’ or perhaps indulge in a spa treatment. When in fact all I really want to do is check in and head straight to the gate, ignoring the extravagance around me.”

“Changi describes itself as a destination in itself, but I can’t imagine why anyone would rather hang out in the airport than spend more time in the wonderful city-state of Singapore itself,” she explained. “Quite frankly, it all feels a bit unnecessary and OTT. I like my airports comfortable and functional. So I’m sorry Changi, but you’re not for me.”

While Annabel felt that Singapore airport’s long list of facilities and experiences was unnecessary, US travel editor Ted Thornhill was wondering where all the innovation and glamour was hiding at one of Switzerland’s key airports, Geneva.

open image in gallery Ted warns travellers that Geneva airport does not live up to the destination that surrounds it ( Getty Images )

“Geneva is known for its upscale hotels, posh shops, elegant architecture and a stunning mountainous backdrop. Plus, that lake. And so Geneva Airport comes as a shock, because it's nowhere near as glamorous as the city it serves,” he said.

“While the view on take-off and approach is eye-opening, the terminal experience is close to woeful, with lacklustre dining options, inadequate seating, too few power points, and an environment that feels overcrowded and generally not fit for purpose.”

Here is hoping for better airport experiences in 2026.

