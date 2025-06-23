Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The US Department of State has issued a worldwide security alert for American citizens overseas as a result of the conflict between Israel and Iran, which the US joined on Saturday with a surprise attack on Iran's nuclear sites.

The Department of State advised Americans to "exercise increased caution" when abroad.

The advisory reads: "The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East.

"There is the potential for demonstrations against US citizens and interests abroad.

"The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution."

open image in gallery The US State Department has issued a 'do not travel' advisory for Israel ( Getty Images )

Travelers are advised to check specific guidance for the country they plan to visit on the Department of State's general travel site — travel.state.gov.

It follows a "do not travel" US State Department travel advisory for Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank territory issued last week.

The advisory stated that Israel remained a target with high potential for terrorist attacks while also stating that the danger posed by missile strikes and UAV (drone) strikes continued to be present.

The advisory read: "The security situation in Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, is unpredictable, and US citizens are reminded to remain vigilant and take appropriate steps to increase their security awareness as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and armed UAV intrusions and missiles, can take place without warning."

The US State Department advises travelers to enroll in its Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP).

When you join, you'll "get important alerts and updates from the US embassy or consulate for the destination in which you are visiting or living".

The State Department adds: "It also helps the US embassy or consulate reach you or your emergency contact in an emergency."