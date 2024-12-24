Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A passenger has died after attempting to jump overboard a Princess Cruises ship while it was en route back to Florida after a pre-Christmas cruise around the Caribbean.

The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, 21 December, on the Sky Princess, which was on its final day of an eight-day Western Caribbean voyage.

The vessel left Fort Lauderdale on 15 December, before sailing to Princess Cays in the Bahamas, Ocho Rios, Grand Cayman Island and Cozumel, and sailing back into Port Everglades on Sunday.

The unnamed woman’s death was confirmed by Princess Cruises in a statement to Cruise Radio: "Princess Cruises is deeply saddened to confirm the passing of a 48-year-old American female guest who attempted to jump overboard earlier today aboard Sky Princess.

“The guest fell to a lower deck, where she was promptly rescued.

“Shipboard personnel immediately provided emergency medical care, but despite their best efforts, she could not be revived."

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to the guest’s family and friends during this profoundly difficult time.

“Grief support services are being offered to guests and crew members affected by this event.”

The cruise line added that it was cooperating with local and federal authorities as they investigate the circumstances around the incident.

A TikTok posted by an apparent passenger on the Sky Princess recorded an announcement being played onboard after the woman’s death.

It confirmed to passengers that the woman had attempted to jump overboard and had fallen onto a lower deck and despite the efforts of personnel could not be saved.

The announcer acknowledged that the event “may be distressing for many of you” and offered support services to any of the guests who felt impacted.

The incident comes weeks after another Princess Cruises passenger aboard the Ruby Princess was feared dead after falling overboard.

The 72-year-old man is believed to have died after falling overboard before docking in San Francisco following a Princess Cruises voyage to Mexico.

The passenger, who has not been identified, reportedly fell from the Ruby Princess ship following a five-day journey to Ensenada, Mexico, that departed 27 November.

When the vessel docked in San Francisco around 6.50am on Monday the man was reported missing.

The cruise line confirmed that the male passenger had been travelling alone.

Following several searches of the ship and a review of CCTV footage, the disappearance was ruled as a “man overboard incident” by the cruise line “having ruled out other possibilities”.

The Independent has contacted Princess Cruises and Port Everglades for comment.

