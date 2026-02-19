Wizz Air launches new bag drop service at London airport

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wizz Air passengers will now be able to drop off their bags the night before their flight, making the day of travel easier for those with early starts.

Launched on Monday, 16 February, Wizz Air passengers flying from London Luton airport will have access to a checked-in luggage bag drop service, every day between 9pm and 2am.

The service can be used for passengers who are waking up especially early for a flight the following morning, with those booked on a flight departing 9am or earlier qualifying.

Clare Armstrong, head of guest experience at London Luton Airport, said: “The launch of another twilight check-in service will mean even more passengers can get their travels off to the swiftest and simplest start.

She added that the move is part of continual investment in “passenger facilities, new shops and restaurants and record customer satisfaction scores achieved”.

Wizz Air follows easyJet and Jet2 in offering a twilight bag drop service. Jet2 launched its service last year at 11 British airports, but passengers must drop off their bags before 9pm.

Easyjet’s service is offered across the UK and at some airports in Europe, although the qualifying flight time and the window to drop the bags vary.

All three airlines operate out of Luton airport, which is one of the UK’s busiest aviation hubs.

New low-cost routes will launch from Luton this year, including Wizz Air flights to Barcelona, Madrid, Bilbao, Valencia and Seville from 29 March.

Meanwhile, from 21 May, Jet2 will launch five new routes to Corfu, Kos, Preveza, Skiathos and Menorca.

