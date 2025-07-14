Wizz Air stops flights from Middle East airport overshadowed by neighbouring Dubai

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air will suspend all locally based flight operations from its Abu Dhabi hub, effective 1 September, citing "geopolitics and operational developments" that are testing its margins.

The Hungarian airline aims to focus on its core markets in Central and Eastern Europe.

This decision, announced on X, follows last month’s 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran, which shook the region and sent airlines scrambling amid airspace closures.

Zayed International Airport, in the Emirati capital, has long been overshadowed by its successful Dubai neighbour, the world's busiest for international travel.

In a statement, Wizz Air CEO József Váradi said the company has had “a tremendous journey in the Middle East.” But, he added, “the operating environment has changed significantly.”

“Supply chain constraints, geopolitical instability, and limited market access have made it increasingly difficult to sustain our original ambitions,” Váradi said.

Wizz Air’s Abu Dhabi subsidiary, created in partnership with the government-owned Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Co., was its first operation established outside of Europe.

Abu Dhabi’s airport authority didn’t respond to a request for comment. Zayed Airport has been far outshone by Dubai International Airport. Last year, 92.3 million passengers traveled through Dubai, compared to 28.8 million for Zayed.

Wizz Air’s profits already had been falling before it decided to exit its Abu Dhabi operations and before an unprecedented Iranian strike on a U.S. military base in neighboring Qatar that shocked travelers in the region. The Arab Gulf states have long been viewed as a safe haven from the violence and instability in the broader Middle East.

Last fiscal year, Wizz Air reported a 41.5% year-on-year nosedive in net profits – from 365.9 million euros ($427.8 million) to 213.9 million euros ($250 million) – though revenue increased by 3.8% to 5.3 billion euros ($6.2 billion).

Wizz Air said the move would free up resources that would be redeployed to “regions with greater long-term potential for sustainable growth and profitability.” The airline's departure comes as the federation of seven sheikhdoms looks to encourage tourism and for other ways to diversify its economy beyond reliance on hydrocarbons.