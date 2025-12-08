Eurostar Snow will return this month with winter ski trains to the Alps

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eurostar’s winter ski trains to the Alps will return later this month.

Eurostar Snow, a high-speed rail service connecting London St Pancras to Lille and beyond, is set to run for 16 weeks from 20 December.

After changing trains at Lille, passengers can disembark at Chambéry, Albertville, Moûtiers, Aime-La-Plagne, Landry and Bourg-Saint-Maurice.

From Bourg-Saint-Maurice station, coaches will ferry skiers to popular resorts including Val Thorens, Val d’Isère, Courchevel, La Tania, Tignes, Meribel or Les Menuires.

Fares for the service started at £99 each way when they went on sale in July.

The journey from London to Bourg-Saint-Maurice takes just under eight hours, with the return journey nine hours long. Trains depart London St Pancras on Saturday mornings at 9.01am.

According to Eurostar, the “more sustainable way to reach the Alps” offers passengers a generous luggage allowance, including two suitcases, one piece of hand luggage, and skis or a snowboard at no extra cost.

Between London and Lille, there is also a Eurostar Café on board for light bites and drinks.

The international train service is also introducing a seven-day return option for the 2025 season.

Travellers headed for the pistes will be able to depart on Saturdays, returning the following weekend on Saturday or Sunday until 4 April.

In October, Virgin Trains announced it would soon be able to run passenger services through the Channel Tunnel, challenging Eurostar’s decades-long monopoly.

According to the regulator, the Office of Rail and Road (ORR), Sir Richard Branson’s company will be able to operate from London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Eurostar has exclusively run passenger trains in the Channel Tunnel since its inception in 1994. But the government ruling means that Virgin can use Temple Mills, an east London train depot, to maintain and store its trains.

The move is set to bring better services and lower fares on trains to the continent – but not until 2030.

Read more: Why you should take the rebooted snow train to the French Alps