A package holiday company is offering Brits the chance to leave the winter weather behind and jet off to somewhere sunnier for an entire month – all costing less than an average household’s monthly spend.

On The Beach has launched a series of ‘Escape the Winter Blues’ holidays in Turkey, including flights, five-star hotels, and all-inclusive food and drink, starting from as little a £531 – around £18 a day.

The average UK household spends £2,700 a month to cover living expenses, including housing, food, clothes and transport, research by the Office of National Statistics shows. So for a family of four, this holiday would work out cheaper than staying at home.

Zoe Harris, the chief customer officer at On the Beach, notes that among other perks, Brits would also be able to bask in the sunshine at some of the top beachside in Turkey.

“Everyone dreads it when the winter nights draw in, the days become shorter and colder, not to mention household bills go up,” she said.

“This year, we’ve created some winter escape packages, which means Brits can skip the wintery weather for a whole month without having to pay utility, food, drink, and transport bills back home.

“A £18 a day that’s an offer that sounds too good to be true, well I can assure you it is true!”

On the Beach is offering three holiday packages designed for people who are seeking out a chance to escape the winter blues for a month, with some deals for people who want to make sure they are home for Christmas.

There are three, four and five-star hotels located on the Turkish Mediterranean coast between Antalya and Alanya that are part of this winter deal.

The travel company is offering 28 all-inclusive nights at the five-star Port River Hotel, boasting five large outdoor swimming pools, an aqua park and a spa which has its own Turkish bath experience.

Guests can travel from 1 December, which includes economy flights from various airports, for £18 a day.

The four-star Avena Resort and Spa is also hosting 28-night all-inclusive holidays starting at £19 a day, travelling from 7 January to 3 March, with economy flights included.

Avena is located minutes away from the nearby private beach, and includes its own spa centre and in-house patisserie.

On the Beach is also making a month-long holiday available at the four-star Grand Park Lara for £26 per day, chosen for its all-inclusive dining options, six different bars, and access to a private stretch of beach.

