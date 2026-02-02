Olympics travel: Strikes reducing train service across Lombardy and Milan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A train strike in Italy could cause travel disruption for spectators heading to the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Train services across Lombardy and Milan are currently reduced as workers in the ORSA trade union strike.

According to Italian railway operator Trenord, a strike will take place from 3am on Monday, 2 February to 2am on 3 February.

It said: “Regional, Suburban, Long-Distance, and Airport services operated by Trenord may experience changes or cancellations.”

The Winter Olympics (Milano Cortina 2026) are scheduled to start on Friday with events running from 6 to 22 February at sites across Lombardy and northeast Italy.

The official website said: “During the Games, public transport is expected to run with extended hours and increased frequency (including trains, metro and local services, especially in Milan).”

Rail services will run in “guaranteed” time slots between 6am and 9am and 6pm and 9pm, with replacement bus services provided for airport connections during the industrial action.

The ORSA trade union is striking over several issues, including pay, working conditions, safety, and the renewal of their collective labour agreements.

In 2025, a transport strike during an official test event for the Milan-Cortina Olympics prompted organisers to negotiate with trade unions.

Milan’s metro, bus and tram systems ground to a halt last February when Azienda Trasporti Milanesi (ATM) workers walked out, and emergency buses were called in to transport spectators.

At the time, Milan-Cortina CEO Andrea Varnier said: “It was interesting to have a test like that and have to come up with an emergency plan.

“But we’re hoping that there’s goodwill between everyone involved during the games so that there are no strikes.”

Read more: The stunning ski destination where the Winter Olympics are taking place