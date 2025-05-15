Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A historic railway carriage which once housed Sir Winston Churchill and General Dwight D Eisenhower has been restored after more than 50 years.

Pullman Car No 246 ‘Lydia’, originally built in 1924 by the Midland Railway Carriage & Wagon Company, served as a mobile strategic hub during the crucial planning stages of D-Day.

Its plush interiors, a hallmark of the Pullman Company's commitment to luxury, provided the backdrop for discussions that shaped the course of World War II. Years later, it was used for Churchill's state funeral in 1965.

The team at South Devon Railway has meticulously returned ‘Lydia’ to its original grandeur, reviving a symbol of a bygone era of rail travel.

"Built for the prestigious Pullman Company, known globally for iconic trains such as the Orient Express, the carriage is a rare and tangible link to Britain’s wartime past and a symbol of enduring craftsmanship," explained a South Devon Railway spokesman.

Starting this summer, passengers can experience a touch of history firsthand. ‘Lydia’ will operate on the scenic South Devon Railway line between Buckfastleigh and Totnes, offering a journey through the picturesque countryside interwoven with the echoes of wartime strategy and the legacy of a nation's leader.

open image in gallery Pullman Car No 246 ‘Lydia’ was used during wartime strategy meetings and for Sir Winston Churchill’s state funeral in 1965 ( South Devon Railway )

“With its Art Deco elegance and deep political and cultural resonance, the Pullman offers guests a journey into the heart of British history,” the spokesman said.

“The return of ‘Lydia’ to active service represents more than the restoration of a rail carriage, it is the revival of a legacy that shaped the course of the 20th century.

“The South Devon Railway’s recommissioning of ‘Lydia’ ensures that this unique piece of global history is not only preserved but reanimated for a new generation.”