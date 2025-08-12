Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As a string of heatwaves causes wildfires to blaze across Europe, holidaymakers may be concerned about the safety of their summer travel plans.

In Madrid, a major destination for UK travellers, a devastating wildfire this week claimed one life and forced the evacuation of dozens of homes as temperatures topped 40C.

Spain’s meteorological service Aemet has forecast peaks of 44C heat in Seville as the country swelters.

Elsewhere, Portugal’s Trancoso municipality remains in flames, with more than 700 firefighters working to control the inferno northeast of Lisbon.

Here’s the latest travel advice for Spain and Portugal, plus all the key questions and answers.

Read more: Europe burns under ‘nightmare’ wildfires as alerts issued for tourism hotspots

Where are the wildfires?

In the Tres Cantos region, a wildfire ravaged more than 1,000 hectares of land after it broke out on Monday evening.

Blazes were similarly seen in regions including Castile and Leon, Castile-La Mancha, Andalusia and Galicia, with thousands evacuated from homes, hotels and beaches.

Regional authorities confirmed on Tuesday (12 August) that firefighters had the area under control.

In Portugal, more than 700 firefighters are working to control a fire in the municipality of Trancoso, northeast of Lisbon, as of Tuesday afternoon.

What is UK government travel advice?

As of 12 August, the UK Foreign Office (FCDO) has not issued any specific travel advice for the wildfires in Spain or Portugal.

General wildfire advice from the FCDO warns that wildfires happen often in Spain and Portugal during the summer months.

It says, “wildfires are highly dangerous and unpredictable”, and advises travellers in high-risk areas to follow the advice of local authorities.

Will my flight get cancelled?

Madrid-Barajas airport and Francisco Sá Carneiro airport in Porto, the closest to each blaze, are currently operating departures and arrivals largely as scheduled.

However, travellers should prepare for potential delays and cancellations for flights to and from the worst wildfire-affected regions.

Can I cancel my holiday?

Since the FCDO has not warned against travel to Spain or Portugal, there are no exceptional grounds for cancelling a trip and receiving a full refund.

The conditions for cancelling your trip will be dependent on your holiday provider, so it’s best to contact them if you’re looking to postpone.

Companies are not required to issue refunds for cancellations, and you won't be able to claim your travel insurance due to safety concerns unless government advice changes.

Some travel insurance policies include natural disaster cover for an event that prevents you from reaching your holiday destination. Check with your insurer to understand your options.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast