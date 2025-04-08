Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A luxury Thai mansion used in the third season of The White Lotus is now available to rent on Airbnb.

If the “White Lotus effect” is guiding your travel plans, for this instalment of HBO’s wild whodunnit drama, the cast checked in to stay at a fictional resort in Thailand.

This season’s penultimate episode moved the action from the Four Seasons hotel to the holiday hideout of the ever-mysterious Greg (Jon Gries), living as alias “Gary”.

Samujana Twenty Seven, a sprawling estate perched on a cliff in Koh Samui, is the site of a scandalous party in episode seven.

open image in gallery The Samujana estate has views over the Gulf of Thailand ( Courtesy of the Airbnb community )

The rental in the Samujana estate of villas has space for up to eight guests to live The White Lotus lifestyle a short drive from Koh Samui’s buzzy beach town Chaweng.

A short walk from Choeng Mon Beach with views over the Gulf of Thailand, the Airbnb features four terraced bedrooms, five bathrooms, and a sunken sitting room.

Read more: Where is The White Lotus season three set?

The property’s corner infinity pool and patio also backdrop some twists and turns of the gripping season three finale.

A gym, cinema room, flood-lit tennis court, beach access and round-the-clock security will also be yours from £1,557 per night.

open image in gallery There’s space for up to eight guests to live The White Lotus lifestyle ( Courtesy of the Airbnb community )

With a minimum two-night stay, that’s around £390 per person to live the high life as a party of eight.

Round-trip private airport transfers, a dedicated villa manager and a “delicious” full daily breakfast are included in the cost.

One review on Airbnb said: “It was the best accommodation. I'll definitely come back.”

“Excellent view!” wrote another.

For those who take their set-jetting seriously, in the show, two homes play the part of Gary’s Thai pad – not on the same island, but both are available to rent.

The Samujana property is spliced together with interiors from Villa Amaravida in Phuket.

Overlooking the coastline of Cape Yamu, the eight-bedroom beachfront rental features three pools, two rooftop hot tubs, a gym, a spa, a state-of-the-art cinema and private beach access.

According to Curbed, stays start from a nightly rate between $5,698 (£4,474) and $13,650 (£10,719) to fill your White Lotus fix while we wait for news on season four.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast