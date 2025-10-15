Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Customers flying with WestJet will soon be charged more to recline their seats.

The Canadian airline announced it will undergo a major cabin refresh across its once economy-only fleet, promoting changes that include Premium seating, and forgoing reclining seats for economy class passengers on Boeing 737-8 MAX and 737-800 planes.

The renovations will see 43 aircraft with new cabin designs. The first reconfigured plane is expected to enter service this month, while the rest will be completed by early next year, the airline told USA Today.

WestJet, Canada’s second-largest airline, says the “fixed recline design” helps “preserve personal space” for passengers seated in economy. Improvements will also be made to headrests and the seat’s cushion and back support, the airline said in a press release.

“Throughout our guest user testing, half indicated they preferred a fixed recline to avoid feeling impacted by other passengers encroaching upon their space,” the airline said.

open image in gallery Customers flying on WestJet, Canada’s second-largest airline, will soon have to pay more for seats that recline, as the basic economy section will now only feature fixed recline seating ( AFP via Getty Images )

Seats that recline will still be offered for passengers in the new premium cabin and extended comfort seats, which come with a heftier price tag.

The formerly economy-only aircraft will now include a premium cabin with 12 seats that come with “ergonomically contoured seat cushions, reclining seat backs and a large headrest with a four way adjustment capability,” the airline said.

The new extended comfort section of economy, located directly behind premium and separated from basic economy, will include 36 seats providing added legroom.

Standard economy seating offers “choices ranging from less space at the back to more space near the front of the cabin, and upgraded seats featuring seatback contouring to maximize legroom, ergonomically designed, contoured bottom and back cushions,” the airline said.

Lavatories and galleys will also be seeing updates. WestJet’s entire fleet will also receive improved, high-speed Wi-Fi, which is free for WestJet Rewards members. The Wi-Fi improvements can be expected by the end of 2025.

WestJet says the cabin refresh will add one row of seats compared to the airline’s previous layout, “reducing the cost per seat and helping to provide Canadians with affordable fares and optionality.”

“The cabin has been thoughtfully designed to offer WestJet’s welcoming service at every budget,” said Samantha Taylor, WestJet’s executive vice president and chief experience officer. “It reflects our commitment to elevating every aspect of the travel experience and meeting guest demand for a broader range of product offerings.”

West Jet flies to over 100 destinations, including 19 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. airports.