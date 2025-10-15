You could soon get charged for reclining your seat on your flight with this airline
Canadian airline WestJet announced the change as part of a major cabin refresh
Customers flying with WestJet will soon be charged more to recline their seats.
The Canadian airline announced it will undergo a major cabin refresh across its once economy-only fleet, promoting changes that include Premium seating, and forgoing reclining seats for economy class passengers on Boeing 737-8 MAX and 737-800 planes.
The renovations will see 43 aircraft with new cabin designs. The first reconfigured plane is expected to enter service this month, while the rest will be completed by early next year, the airline told USA Today.
WestJet, Canada’s second-largest airline, says the “fixed recline design” helps “preserve personal space” for passengers seated in economy. Improvements will also be made to headrests and the seat’s cushion and back support, the airline said in a press release.
“Throughout our guest user testing, half indicated they preferred a fixed recline to avoid feeling impacted by other passengers encroaching upon their space,” the airline said.
Seats that recline will still be offered for passengers in the new premium cabin and extended comfort seats, which come with a heftier price tag.
The formerly economy-only aircraft will now include a premium cabin with 12 seats that come with “ergonomically contoured seat cushions, reclining seat backs and a large headrest with a four way adjustment capability,” the airline said.
The new extended comfort section of economy, located directly behind premium and separated from basic economy, will include 36 seats providing added legroom.
Standard economy seating offers “choices ranging from less space at the back to more space near the front of the cabin, and upgraded seats featuring seatback contouring to maximize legroom, ergonomically designed, contoured bottom and back cushions,” the airline said.
Lavatories and galleys will also be seeing updates. WestJet’s entire fleet will also receive improved, high-speed Wi-Fi, which is free for WestJet Rewards members. The Wi-Fi improvements can be expected by the end of 2025.
WestJet says the cabin refresh will add one row of seats compared to the airline’s previous layout, “reducing the cost per seat and helping to provide Canadians with affordable fares and optionality.”
“The cabin has been thoughtfully designed to offer WestJet’s welcoming service at every budget,” said Samantha Taylor, WestJet’s executive vice president and chief experience officer. “It reflects our commitment to elevating every aspect of the travel experience and meeting guest demand for a broader range of product offerings.”
West Jet flies to over 100 destinations, including 19 U.S. states and Washington, D.C. airports.
