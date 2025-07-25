What is West Nile virus? Symptoms and advice after deaths in Italy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following the deaths of two people in Italy from West Nile virus earlier this year, holidaymakers may have concerns about the safety of their summer travel plans.

The Italian Health Ministry announced on Thursday (24 July) that, alongside the two deaths, 32 other cases of the virus, mainly in the Lazio Region, have been confirmed in 2025 so far.

West Nile virus (WNV) is typically found in birds. It is commonly transmitted to humans through the bites of bird-biting mosquitoes.

In May, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) detected signs of the West Nile virus in mosquitoes within the UK for the first time, prompting increased disease surveillance.

Although the risk to the UK remains “very low”, here’s everything travellers need to know to protect against West Nile virus.

Read more: What is chikungunya? How to avoid debilitating virus while on holiday

What is West Nile virus?

West Nile virus is a virus that can be transmitted to humans via bites from infected mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes get WNV by feeding on infected birds, but people and animals can also get the virus if they come into contact with infected animal blood or tissues.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that around 1 in 150 people who are infected will develop a severe illness that “can be life threatening” such as encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) or meningitis.

Where is West Nile Virus found?

The virus – from the same family as dengue and yellow fever – was first detected in the West Nile district of Uganda in 1937.

Since then, various regions across the globe, such as Europe, Africa, the Middle East, West and Central Asia, and North America, as well as South America, the USA and Australia, have reported cases.

Since a 1996 outbreak in Romania, cases have been identified in European countries including France, Italy and Portugal, says UKHSA.

Transmission levels of West Nile virus are at their highest in summer when mosquito activity is high.

Is West Nile virus in the UK?

In May, fragments of West Nile virus genetic material were collected in mosquitoes in Britain for the first time.

However, there have been no locally acquired human cases of WNV reported in the UK aside from seven travel-associated reports since 2000, says UKHSA advice.

The health agency added that the probability of a human outbreak in the UK is considered “very low”.

Dr Arran Folly, arbovirologist at APHA and lead of the Vector-Borne RADAR project, said: “The detection of West Nile virus in the UK is part of a wider changing landscape, where, in the wake of climate change, mosquito-borne diseases are expanding to new areas.”

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

Most people who are infected with the West Nile virus will not show any symptoms.

However, the WHO says that 20 per cent of people will develop a fever with other symptoms, including:

Headache

High fever

Neck stiffness

Disorientation

Nausea and vomiting

Muscle weakness

Advice from UKHSA says: “Those aged over 50 years old, or with underlying medical conditions (such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension and kidney disease) are at greatest risk of severe disease.”

Is there a vaccine?

There is currently no vaccine or specific medicine available for human use against the West Nile virus.

According to the WHO, any treatment “focuses on relieving symptoms and supportive care”.

If infected, the health organisation recommends:

Resting

Drinking plenty of liquids

Taking medicine for pain relief

Contact a doctor if any severe symptoms occur

In severe cases, patients are hospitalised to receive IV fluids and pain medication.

How can I protect myself from West Nile virus?

Taking the usual package of precautions against mosquito bites will lower the risk of WNV for travellers.

WHO advice says this includes wearing light, long clothing, using window screens and mosquito repellents, alongside sleeping in an air-conditioned room.

Further preventative steps to prevent mosquitoes breeding around your home include the removal of stagnant water and regularly cleaning water storage containers.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast