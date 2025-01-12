Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

London Waterloo platforms evacuated as fire brigade called to station

Rich Booth
Sunday 12 January 2025 04:50 EST
(Independent)

Four platforms at London Waterloo have been evacuated after reports of smoke coming from them, South Western Railway said.

Trains between the country’s fourth-busiest station and Clapham Junction are being disrupted due to the incident, which is currently being investigated.

South Western Railway said trains could be cancelled, delayed, or revised until 12pm today.

London Fire Brigade confirmed its crews were called to a smell of smoke at London Waterloo at around 9.30am.

Platforms 20 to 24 are out of use, with ticket acceptance in place on London Underground services and buses between Waterloo and Clapham Junction.

