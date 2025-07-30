Three operators given green light to run extra train services across the UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

East Coast Main Line passengers are set to benefit from additional train services starting in December, after the Office of Rail and Road (ORR) approved timetable enhancements.

The regulator granted permission to open access operators Lumo, Grand Central, and Hull Trains for some new routes. However, other proposed services were rejected due to concerns over insufficient capacity, potential performance impacts, and the effect on government revenue.

Approved changes include Lumo extending London King’s Cross-Edinburgh services to Glasgow, and adding more routes between London King’s Cross and Newcastle.

Hull Trains will run an additional train from London King’s Cross to Hull on weekdays and Saturdays, while Grand Central will increase its regional operation, including a new link to Seaham on the County Durham coast.

Stephanie Tobyn, ORR’s director of strategy, policy and reform, said: “Approving these additional open access services will increase connectivity on the East Coast Main Line.

“Importantly, we have ensured the approval of these services can be accommodated alongside the major service uplifts by other operators, which have been planned into the December 2025 timetable, so together passengers and freight customers can benefit from more direct connections and greater choice from December.”

Among the rejected proposals was a plan from Hull Trains for new services between London King’s Cross and Sheffield.

Three East Coast Main Line train operators have been granted permission to run additional services from December (Alamy/PA) ( Alamy/PA )

Owner FirstGroup said it was “disappointed” by the decision, as the plan would have provided Sheffield with its first regular service from London King’s Cross since 1968, and introduced a direct service to the capital for “an estimated 350,000 people in the Worksop and Woodhouse catchment areas”.

Open access operators set their own fares, take on all revenue risk and receive no taxpayer-funded subsidies.

They are excluded from the Government’s ongoing nationalisation of Britain’s train services.

In January, Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander wrote to the ORR expressing concerns that the open access model can cause “potential congestion” and result in taxpayers being “left to fill shortfalls” in maintenance costs.

She stated that she expects “the impacts on the taxpayer and on overall performance” to be “given primacy” by the regulator when it analyses open access proposals.

Government-owned LNER, which runs services on the East Coast Main Line, is planning a major timetable change in December, with up to 37 daily services and quicker journeys between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh.

It has previously described the overhaul as “transformational” and “the biggest change in a generation”.